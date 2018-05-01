Former Green Bay Packers player shot to death at home in Pinson

Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a former defensive end for the Green Bay Packers. (Source: JD Williams/WBRC)

Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a former Green Bay Packers player.

Carlos Tyrell Gray, 25, was found shot to death Monday at a house in the 5700 block of Balboa Terrace in Pinson.

Gray's girlfriend reported she last saw him about an hour earlier when she left the home.

When she returned she found his body.

While clearing the house deputies reported seeing marijuana, digital scales, a glock handgun with an extended magazine and an AK 47 rifle with a large capacity magazine all laying in plain view.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Gray, a defensive tackle, was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

