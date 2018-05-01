Save up to $700 with the best smartphone deals for May 2018

By Lucas Coll



There are many different reasons you might be in dire need of a new phone, though perhaps one of the biggest complaints when it comes to any old cell phone is battery life. With companies like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, and Motorola recently rolling out new flagship devices, now is your chance to take advantage of slashed prices on quality smartphones that will blow your old model out of the water.

If your phone needs an update and you’re ready to score a discount on a new wireless device, here are a handful of smartphone deals available right now. The list includesa few sales on unlocked smartphones, as well as some carrier offers that can save you as much as $800. Getting a new phone shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg.

The best deal

Verizon Wireless is offering some nice bundles and buy one, get one deals on select flagship phones right now. Buy a Google Pixel 2 orPixel 2 XLfor $100 off and score a second Pixel, two months of YouTube TV, a Google Home Mini, and a Google Chromecast streaming device, all totally free.

BOGO deals include theiPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X,Samsung Galaxy Note8,Samsung Galaxy S9,Galaxy S9 Plus, or Motorola Z2 Force, with no trade-in required at all. Purchase one with a new line and receive as much as $800 back in bill credits toward a second device.

Carrier smartphone deals

Cellular service providers regularly offer enticing incentives to get you to switch to their LTE plans. So if you’re looking for a new carrier, and that 4G LTE, you can save a good chunk of changeand even score a free device by taking advantage of one of the best smartphone deals from Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T:

Unlocked smartphone deals

Carrier offers typically require you to sign up for a specific service or to trade in an old device to get your discount. These smartphone deals, on the other hand, let you enjoy big savings on these unlocked mobile phones when you buy them outright:

Looking for great deals on mobile phones and smartwatches? Findmobile dealsand more on our curated deals page.

Updated on May 4, 2018: Added the new Verizon BOGO offers and unlocked Moto E4. Removed expired offers and updated prices.

