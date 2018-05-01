Save up to $700 with the best smartphone deals for May 2018
By Lucas Coll
There are many different reasons you might be in dire need of a new phone, though perhaps one of the biggest complaints when it comes to any old cell phone is battery life. With companies like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, and Motorola recently rolling out new flagship devices, now is your chance to take advantage of slashed prices on quality smartphones that will blow your old model out of the water.
If your phone needs an update and you’re ready to score a discount on a new wireless device, here are a handful of smartphone deals available right now. The list includesa few sales on unlocked smartphones, as well as some carrier offers that can save you as much as $700. Getting a new phone shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg.
The best deal
T-Mobile has some buy one, get one deals on Apple phones, as well as the LG V30 and LG G6.When you purchase either of these two devices (either outright or on an installment plan), you can receive bill credits worth up to $696 toward a second LG phone of equal or lesser value. Apple heads can also score up to $700 toward a second iPhone (via prepaid card) with the purchase of aniPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus for new customers who switch to Verizon with an eligible trade-in.
Carrier smartphone deals
Cellular service providers regularly offer enticing incentives to get you to switch to their LTE plans. So if you’re looking for a new carrier, and that 4G LTE, you can save a good chunk of changeand even score a free device by taking advantage of one of the best smartphone deals from Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T:
Sprint:Sprint currently has some big discounts on LG phones, along with buy one, get one deals on Apple devices, letting you score a second iPhone 8 for free (a $700 value) when you buy aniPhone 8,iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone Xon a “rent-to-own” Sprint Flex lease. Or, if Android is more your style, you can score the Samsung Galaxy S9 for $297, the Galaxy S9 Plus for $387,or the LG V30 Plus for $342, taking 50 percent off when you purchase any of these with an 18-month Sprint Flex lease.
AT&T:AT&Thas a few nice deals that let you take up to 50 percent off of a name-brand flagship. The iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, and the unique dual-screen ZTE Axom M can all be yours with a juicy rebate (giving you as much as $400 in bill credits) when you order any of these devices on AT&T Next. The pocket-friendly iPhone SE can also be yours for free when you buy it on AT&T Next and sign up for a new wireless service.
Unlocked smartphone deals
Carrier offers typically require you to sign up for a specific service or to trade in an old device to get your discount. These smartphone deals, on the other hand, let you enjoy big savings on these unlocked mobile phones when you buy them outright:
Huawei Honor 6X: Huawei has entered the smartphone scene with a number of budget-friendly alternatives to brand-name flagships, and its surprisingly great Honor 6X is a sleeper hit that you may have missed. The Huawei Honor 6X is available for $170 from B&H after a $30 discount.
Moto G5 Plus: The Moto G is still one of the best budget Android smartphones on the market today, and Prime members can score the unlocked fifth-generation G Plus on sale for $200 from B&H after a $30 discount.
Blu Vivo XL3: Blu is also a relatively new player that has challenged Motorola’s dominance in the “budget Android phone” market. The dual-sim Vivo XL3 boasts specs that compare with phones well above this price, and the unlocked 5.5-inch 32GB model rings in at just $130 on Amazon($59 off). The six-inch Blu Vivo XL3 Plus is also available for $140, saving you $60.
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe: Even at its normal price of $300, the Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe is one of the better non-flagship Android phones out there. Now, you can take another $100 off, bringing this device down to an affordable $200 from B&H.
Updated on May 18, 2018: Added the new Verizon trade-in offers, unlocked Essential Phone, unlocked Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, and unlocked Moto Z2 Play smartphone deals. Removed expired offers and updated prices.
