Need a new tablet? Check out the best iPad deals for May 2018

By Lucas Coll



Although Android continues to dominate the smartphone market, Apple still reigns supreme in the kingdom of tablets. Steve Jobs launched the touchscreen tablet as we know it into mainstream consciousness, and in doing so, carved out a new niche that blurred the line between portable smart devices and computers.

The enduring and growing popularity of tablets and E-readers is a testament to their portability and versatility, with companies like Samsung, Amazon, and Lenovo even jumping into the mix. These touchscreen devices are fantastic for entertainment, web browsing, and other daily tasks where a computer isn’t necessary, and your iPad can also be easily pressed into service as a lightweight workstation with a Bluetooth keyboard.

All techies (and especially Apple fanboys) know that iOS 11 techcan cost you a pretty penny, but iPads are actually quite affordable in contrast to other Apple products like the iPhone, MacBook, and everything else sold at the Apple Store. But why pay full price? We’ve already done the hard work for you, sniffing out the best up-to-date cheap iPad deals for April 2018 and collecting them all right here. Make sure to take a look at the App Store after you pick one up to find extra games and services.

iPad deals

Sometimes, you just can’t beat the original. The standard iOS Apple iPad is the one that started it all, and although it’s been updated half a dozen times since its first release, the classic design is still hugely popular. The 9.7-inch iPad also remains our favorite all-around tablet, making it the one to get for most people.

The current seventh-generation 2017 iPad models include a built-in speedy 1.85 GHz dual-core ARMv8-A CPU and 2GB of RAM. Its 9.7-inch touch display has a crisp high-definition resolution of 2,048 x 1,536. It’s also considerably lighter and less bulky compared to its predecessors, coming in at around the same size as the original iPad Air. It comes in such colors as Space Grey, Black, Gold, Silver, and Pink, not to mention it’s loaded with the feature-rich OS 11 mobile operating system. Plus, if you buy it directly from Apple, you can also get the Apple Pencil — for those of you who are more education-focused.

With a price tag of $329, the 9.7-inch iPad is competitively priced and not prohibitively expensive, but you can snag one for even less with these ongoing new iPad deals — some with free shipping included:

The Best iPad Deals:

$260 Refurbished

$280 from Amazon

$329 from Apple

$225 from Ebay

iPad Air deals

Officially, the iPad Air line has been more or less rolled into the standard 9.7-inch iPad, as more efficient mobile technology has allowed Apple to make its tablets smaller and lighter than ever before. This has effectively made the iPad Air redundant, given that the seventh-generation iPad is as slim and light as the original Air.

Nonetheless, the iPad Air is still a fantastic tablet (earning a glowing 9 out of 10 rating in our hands-on review), and if you aren’t picky about having the latest gadgets, you can score some great deals on last-gen hardware. The Air has the same 9.7-inch display as the standard iPad, placing it in the “Goldilocks zone” of tablet sizes. It runs on Apple’s A8X 64-bit chip architecture with a 1.5 GHz tri-core CPU and 2GB of RAM — still very respectable specs for browsing, watching videos, light gaming, and work. It also has the front-facing camera if you want to FaceTime your loved ones.

The second-generation iPad Air has been out for a couple years, so it’s a great time to snatch one up for cheap. Initially launched at $499, the iPad Air can now be yours for much less with these low-cost offers gleaned from online retailers:

The Best iPad Air 2 Deals:

$160 Used

$269 Apple Refurbished

$315 from Ebay

$334 from Amazon

The Best iPad Air Deals:

$142 Used

$270 from Walmart

$210 from Ebay

$204 Amazon Refurbished

$310 from Amazon

iPad Pro deals

The Pro is the larger, beefier sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display similar to a laptop or some decent Chromebooks. The higher-quality second-generation Pro comes in two sizes: The new version with a 10.5-inch screen (replacing the older Pro, which was the same size as the standard iPad) and one with a 12.9-inch display. With more power and more screen, many opt to add a stylus or some other accessory into the mix to get the most of their new iPad.

Under the hood, both of the current-gen iPad Pro models run on a 2.39 GHz hexa-core processor and 4GB of RAM for snappy performance. The 10.5-inch Pro display has a sharp 2,224 x 1,668 HD resolution, while the 12.9-inch offers an increased 2,732 x 2,048 pixels of screen real estate. Both feature Apple’s stunning proprietary Retina display technology as well Touch ID for protection.

As the “upgrade model” in the Apple tablet lineup, the Pro is a bit pricier than the standard iPad with a starting price of $649, but you can forget about paying retail with these iPad Pro deals:

The Best 10.5-inch iPad Pro Deals:

$530 Refurbished

$525 from Amazon Refurbished

$649 from Apple

The Best 12.9-inch iPad Pro Deals:

$460 Refurbished

$719 from Amazon

$799 from Apple

$640 from Ebay

iPad Mini deals

True to its name, the iPad Mini is the junior sibling in Apple’s tablet family. There have been four iterations of the Mini, with the newest fourth-generation model coming in at a super-slight 6.1mm in thickness. It features a compact and vibrant 7.9-inch multi-touch display and smart keyboard that doesn’t sacrifice on picture quality, thanks to Retina technology and an HD resolution of 2,048 x 1,536.

The iPad Mini 4 runs on 64-bit A8 chip architecture, similar to that found inside the iPad Air, with a 1.5GHz dual-core CPU. This works together with 2GB of RAM and a PowerVR GX6450 graphics processor, giving the Apple iPad Mini more than enough juice for all of your apps, as well as for tasks like streaming videos and light gaming.

If the larger iPads are too bulky for your tastes, then the Mini is a great alternative choice as an on-the-go multi-tasking machine that won’t take up a ton of space in your bag. The iPad Mini 4 launched at $399, but you guessed it you can enjoy a deep discount on one with one of the offers below, or you can opt for one of the earlier models and save even more cash:

The Best iPad Mini 4 Deals:

$279 Apple Refurbished

$350 from Ebay

$389 from B&H

The Best iPad Mini 3 Deals:

$290 Refurbished

$360 from Amazon

The Best iPad Mini 2 Deals:

$139 Used

$200 Refurbished

$345 from Amazon

Looking for more cool stuff? We’ve got you covered with moreiPad deals and everything else you need.

