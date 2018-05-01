Victims of Tuesday morning double homicide in Fayette Co. identified

Officials continue investigating a double homicide after the bodies of two men were found Tuesday morning near the Fayette/Walker County line.

The two victims have been identified as Hernan Antonio Padilla, 55, and Allen Clifford Sandlin, 56.

The double homicide happened on the 15500 block of County Road 63 in Carbon Hill.

Authorities say someone called 911 from the home and when a deputy arrived he found the two bodies.

