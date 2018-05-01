The best Nokia 7 Plus cases to keep your noteworthy Nokia untarnished

By Mark Jansen



So you’ve got a Nokia 7 Plus, and you’re looking forward to exploring the full capabilities of your new midrange device. But before you take your shiny new pristine phone out into that dangerous world, spare a thought for protection. While the Nokia 7 Plus may have a smooth, ceramic look about it, it’s not likely to stay that way for long if hard surfaces have anything to say about it.

The Nokia 7 Plus may barely be out, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck for options when it comes to cases. Some of our favorite brands have already released protective options for your device, so let’s check out some of the best Nokia 7 Plus cases that we have found so far.

Yiakeng Slim Full Cover Case ($7) Protection is all very well and good, but what is the point in buying a good looking phone if you’re never going to see it? If that’s a concern for you, then we advise you to check out this case from Yiakeng. It’s completely clear, so you can always see the unique style of your device, and it’s made from flexible and shock-absorbent thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). It’s not the thickest and most protective case in the world, but it will protect against some minor bumps, as well as scratches on the body. The soft material will also add extra gripand has molded button covers to make sure that those areas are protected, too. Buy one now from: Amazon

KuGi Anti-Slip TPU Case ($9) Clear cases are great, but they’re not exactly the most fashionable choice. If you’re looking for something with a little more style, check out this case from KuGi. It’s made from TPU, so should hold up well against bumps and smaller drops — though it’s a little thin to grant protection against bigger drops. The back panel is also made from TPU, but has a leather-look. This textured surface adds some extra grip for your fingers — along with the series of cuts along the side of the case — and looks really good too. It also comes in a series of colors, so you can pick a style to match your own, and it’s a great case if you’re worried about losing hold of your phone. Buy one now from: Amazon

Wellci Flexible TPU Case ($8) We just can’t get enough of that leather-style aesthetic. If the KuGi case didn’t really push your buttons, then this case from Wellci might. While made from the same TPU as the previous cases, this case is just a touch heavier duty, with a harder border guarding the edge of the phone. It has raised edges around the display and camera lenses too, which keeps those from resting in dirt or potentially getting scratched. It’s shock-absorbent and has a spiderweb pattern on the inside of the case to help deflect the energy from drops and knocks. Finally, the combination of anti-slip treatment on the TPU material as well as the leather texture on the back of the case aid grip and help to keep your phone in your hand. Buy one now from: Amazon

Anccer Ultra-Thin Texture Case ($12) But what if you don’t want to add a load of extra thickness to your slim Nokia 7 Plus? Anccer has the answer with a super-thin polycarbonate case. Apparently just 0.03-inches thick, the hard polycarbonate is great at keeping scratches and similar away from the body of your phone. Unfortunately, since polycarbonate is a hard material, it loses out against drops and knocks, since it’s not able to absorb shock in the same way as flexible TPU, but if you want seriously slim protection then polycarbonate is likely to be your choice. This case comes in a variety of colors, and also comes with textured gravel options too, which add grip while also feeling great in your hands. Buy one now from: Amazon