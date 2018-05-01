The best new games of May 2018 include ‘Detroit: Become Human’ and more

By Gabe Gurwin



Aside from the monumental release of God of War, April was a fairly light month for new video game releases. May, however, has several new games you will want to check out across all three consoles as well as PC. Whether you’re looking to survive the zombie apocalypse with friends, collect bananas as you swing through the jungle, or navigate a dystopian Detroit as you examine the human condition and the personhood of artificial intelligence, May has you covered. Here are eight of the biggest games releasing in May.

‘Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze’ for Nintendo Switch (May 4)

Retro Studios knocked it out of the park with Donkey Kong Country Returns on the Wii, and its Wii U follow-up Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was even better, with genuinely challenging platforming, gorgeous environments, and the attitude and style we’ve come to expect from everyone’s favorite ape. If you haven’t played it yet because you didn’t own a Wii U, the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, allowing you to complete levels on the go. Newer players will also have an easier time with the game thanks to “Funky Mode,” which enables additional health and abilities. With splitscreen cooperative play, you can even tackle the game with a friend and the individual Joy-Con controllers.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze leaps onto Nintendo Switch on May 4.

‘Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire’ (May 8)

Obsidian Entertainment’s original Pillars of Eternity brought the classic isometric role-playing game back into the spotlight, with a wide variety of classes to use and a story that could easily take players dozens of hours to complete. The sequel builds on the success of the original game, with a new “companion relationship system” that will give your party members a new life of their own, and your Defiant ship allows you to explore the Deadfire island chain and discover its hidden secrets. There’s even a ship combat system, so you can really get into the pirate spirit.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire arrives to PC, Mac, and Linux on May 8, with a console release coming later this year.

‘Destiny 2: Warmind’ (May 8)

After the disappointing expansion Curse of Osiris, Bungie is looking to rebound with the follow-up, Warmind. The expansion takes players to the ice caps of Mars as you work with Dr. Anastasia Bray in her mission to defeat an emerging Hive threat. It’s the first time we’ll spend time on Mars in Destiny 2, though it was included as a playable planet in Destiny. You’re joined by the mysterious Rasputin, the character we’ve heard whispers since before the original game released. Along with new missions, new strikes, and a new raid lair, the horde-like “Escalation Protocol” ritual activity should help to keep you coming back each week, as rewards will be continuously updated.

Destiny 2: Warmind takes PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players to Mars on May 8.

‘State of Decay 2’ (May 22)

The original State of Decay was something of a sleeper hit for the Xbox 360, and though Undead Labs can’t surprise players the same way with the sequel, it looks to be one of the best Xbox One console exclusives we’ve seen thus far. With an enormous open world full of survivors and zombies looking to eat their faces, you’ll be able to build up a community, fortify a base against attacks, and — of course — venture out and blow some undead creatures’ heads off. If you want to take the adventure online, you can play with up to three other friends, either by joining their game or having them come into yours, and with cross-buy and cross-play support between Xbox One and PC, you don’t have to worry about which platform they’re on.

State of Decay 2 spreads its plague onto Xbox One and PC May 22. It will be available through Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

‘Dark Souls Remastered’ (May 25)

Dark Souls may not have been the first game of its kind from Japanese studio From Software, but it is the most influential. The action-role-playing game’s mix of challenging animation-centric combat and a cryptic, maze-like world helped it to develop a huge following and influence just about every other subsequent action game on the market. For its update on current-gen consoles and PC, the game has been given a shiny new coat of paint, and at 60 frames per second, you will be getting a smooth experience. The game also includes the Artorias of the Abyss downloadable content and those who previously owned the PC version will even get a discount on the new one.

Dark Souls Remastered comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 25. The Nintendo Switch version will arrive this summer.

‘Detroit: Become Human’ (May 25)

Detroit: Become Human looks to be the most ambitious game ever from French developer Quantic Dream, telling the story of three very different androids and the conflicts they face with the humans living in the city. As with the developer’s previous games, the story is entirely in your hands, with characters able to die at nearly any moment depending on the choices you make, and its visuals are among the best we’ve ever seen, console or otherwise. The game’s opening scene is available now for free on the PlayStation 4, letting you get a taste of the dialogue system as well as the forensic investigations you can do.

Detroit: Become Human releases exclusively for PlayStation 4 on May 25.

‘Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection’ (May 29)

Capcom’s iconic Street Fighter series has been around for three decades, and to celebrate the fighting games’ longevity, the publisher is releasing the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. 12 games are included in the package, including the original Street Fighter, Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, with online play supported in four of them. An interactive timeline and music player is also included to get newcomers up to speed on what they have missed over the last 30 years, and pre-ordering the game will even get you a free copy of Ultra Street Fighter IV on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Steam. The Nintendo Switch version won’t have this offer, though it does include the eight-player Super Street Fighter II: Tournament Battle.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection lands a combo on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 29.

‘Moonlighter’ (May 29)

I’m just working at this shop to pay the bills, but my real passion is in adventuring. In Moonlighter, you play as Will, an everyman from the village of Rynoka who finds himself thrust into the role of hero after gates to other dimensions were discovered nearby. During the day, he still must complete his duties as a shopkeeper, selling items, talking to villagers, and crafting items, but when the sun goes down, it’s time to explore the game’s various worlds, battle dangerous enemies, and gather loot. Moonlighter uses a gorgeous retro-inspired visual style that’s comparable to Capybara Games’ work, and it’s the perfect choice of game to play on your Switch during a commute.

Moonlighter secretly arrives to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux on May 29.



