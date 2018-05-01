Baked Falafel Pita & Moroccan Citrus Roasted Chicken Marinade

Baked Falafel Pita:

Take a piece of warm pita and drizzle tzatziki sauce over it.

Place baked falafel onto pita.

Drizzle Israeli skhug sauce over falafel.

Add scoops of Mediterranean relish.

Place shredded red cabbage onto falafel.

Top with crumbled feta and fresh dill.



Moroccan Citrus Roasted Chicken Marinade:

To prepare the marinade, start by cutting up some lemons and oranges.

Add the lemons and oranges to a bowl with Moroccan spices, rosemary, paprika, turmeric, oregano and salt.

Add chopped garlic and olive oil.

Let the chicken marinate for at least six hours.

After marinating, we roast the chicken for about 40 minutes. Once ready, we garnish with freshly chopped parsley.}