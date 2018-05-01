Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is writing a memoir - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is writing a memoir

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson appears at a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia. Pederson, who led the Eagles to a dramatic S... (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson appears at a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia. Pederson, who led the Eagles to a dramatic S...

NEW YORK (AP) - Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows he has an inspiring story to tell. The man who led the Eagles to a dramatic Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots is working on a memoir.

Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday the book is called "Fearless" and is coming out August 28. According to Hachette, Pederson will look back on his career as a quarterback and assistant coach and tell of the Eagles' unexpected championship season.

Pederson has been the team's head coach since 2016. He said in a statement that he had always considered himself an "underdog," whether backing up quarterbacks such as Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers or, as Eagles head coach, facing the Patriots in Super Bowl LII and winning 41-33.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein 'held accountable'

    Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein 'held accountable'

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:19:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:30:20 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.More >>
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.More >>

  • Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Monday, April 30 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:58:53 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:24:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...(AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:24:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly