Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for May 2018

Among most people today (especially younger techies who may not remember the Mac and PC wars), Apple is best-known for its highly successful iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch — after all, Steve Jobs effectively pioneered the smartphone as we know it with the iPhone’s debut in 2007. The company originally built itself upon its excellent computers, however, despite eventually losing the larger market battle to Windows even with the iMac. Nonetheless, the venerable Mac retains a large core of dedicated fans, many of whom are professionals who favor OS X computers for their unrivaled reliability and excellent software.

Like most Apple gear, MacBooks can cost a premium, but with some luck and a little patience, deal-savvy Mac-lovers can save hundreds by taking the time to sniff out those hard-to-find Apple discounts — sometimes even at Chromebook prices. If you’re in the market for a new Mac laptop at a lower price, let us make your work a little easier: We already hunted down the best cheap MacBook deals in-stock right now from various retailers.

MacBook Air deals

True to its name, the Apple MacBook Air represents Apple’s lightest and thinnest line of laptop computers. With the release of the new 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro (which is almost identical in its dimensions to the first Air) and no Air update announced that year, it almost looked as if Apple’s slimline 13-inch MacBook was going the way of the iPod. Thankfully, the company surprised us with a more powerful new MacBook in 2017, confirming that its super-slim laptop had not yet been totally abandoned — just like the iPad Mini. That means there’s still time to use your AirPods with your MacBook Air and feel as light as a feather.

Since recent MacBook Air models both feature a 13-inch display and Apple skipped over it in 2016, you have two versions to choose from: The 2015 and 2017 releases. Both are pretty much identical in size, with the 2015 refresh boasting improved battery life over its predecessors and the 2017 Air coming loaded with the latest Kaby Lake Intel processors and twice as much standard RAM. Both have USB-C connectivity and that new MacBook smell, so the choice is yours. If you’re looking for a price that is a little more affordable, these Apple deals on the 15 and 13-inch MacBook Air should do the trick:

MacBook Air 13-inch (2015):

$549 Used from Ebay

$809 on Amazon

$737 Newegg Refurbished

MacBook Air 13-inch (2017):

$549 Refurbished

$1,019 Apple Refurbished

$791 from Ebay

$879 Bundle on Amazon

MacBook deals

The classic MacBook is the standard-bearer of Apple’s laptop lineup, and although the Air may still be the lightweight champion, the noticeably slimmed-down 12-inch MacBook is a great choice for anyone looking for a compact work computer. The Apple MacBook first came onto the scene in 2006, replacing the iBook, but was discontinued in 2012 before Apple thankfully brought it back in 2015.

It’s seen a hardware refresh every year since then, meaning you’ve now got three recent model years to choose from. They all run on great hardware, although the 2017 15-inch MacBook boasts the newer seventh-generation Kaby Lake i5 and i7 processorsand Intel HD Graphics. With built-in Thunderbolt 3 USB-C Port, a Dual-Core Intel Core i5 processor, and a LED-lit screen, the latest MacBook is a beautiful piece of tech. However, if you want to find a low price and aren’t picky about having the latest stuff under the hood, however, then opting for one of the slightly older models is your best bet for scoring an entry-level used and new MacBook for cheap.

MacBook 12-inch (2015) Deals:

$759 Used

$759 Newegg Refurbished

$1,352 from eBay

MacBook 12-inch (2016) Deals:

$750 Used

$967 Newegg Refurbished

$923 from Ebay

MacBook 12-inch (2017) Deals:

$980 Used

$1,099 Apple Refurbished

$1,199 from Amazon

$1,287 from Newegg

MacBook Pro deals

The MacBook Pro launched alongside the standard MacBook in 2006, representing as you probably guessed from its name a slightly more high-end option with more powerful hardware. All recent Pros also boast Apple’s latest super-crisp high-resolution Retina display. Paired with this extra screen real estate is an impressive battery life, making the MacBook Pro the perfect machine for professionals who are regularly on the go.

The 2015, 2016, and 2017 MacBook Pro notebooks all feature snappy i5 and i7 Intel processors, with the latest models released last year running on the newer Kaby Lake CPU architecture. Also worth mentioning is that the newer 2016 and 2017 13-inch Pros are almost identical in size and weight to the original MacBook Air. If you’re looking to score a cheap MacBook Pro, you’ve got quite a few options depending on year and screen size, so you can find the best deal price going right now for various makes and models — headphone jack included.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2015) Deals:

$775 Used

$503 Amazon Refurbished

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2016) Deals:

$940 Used

$679 Ebay Refurbished

$1,400 from Amazon

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2017) Deals:

$1,175 Used

$450 Ebay Refurbished

$1,299 from Apple

$1,429 from Amazon

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2015) Deals:

$1,099 Used

$649 Ebay Refurbished

$1,699 Apple Refurbished

$1,799 from B&H

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2017) Deals:

$1,529 Apple Refurbished

$2,399 from Apple

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar deals

In 2016, Apple released an upgraded MacBook Pro alongside the standard Pro. This newer model featured the long-awaited Touch Bar, a slim LED-backlit touch screen that takes the place of the function keys and ispurpose-built for navigating OS X and its software. It’s the kind of hardware innovation Apple is built to sell us on, solving a keyboard problem we didn’t even know we had. With a Dual-Core Intel Core i5, a Force Touch trackpad, and USB-C ports, the mid 2017 MacBook has all the bells and whistles — just with the addition of the Touch Bar.

The MacBook Pro with Touch Bar still offers the boosted hardware and vibrant Retina displays of the Pro lineup, although you’ve got a smaller handful of models to choose from as this laptop has only been available since 2016 (with one update since then). If you want Apple’s top-of-the-line notebook, then the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is the one to get, and we’ve smoked out the best up-to-date deals and a discount or two, but unfortunately, they aren’t cheap.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (2017):

$2.099 from Amazon

MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar (2017):

$2,549 from Amazon

Looking for more great discounts on Apple hardware and other electronics? FindMacBook dealsand more from our curated deals page.

