Mickey: Warming temperatures

We begin our morning in the 40s to 50s across the area under mostly clear skies and light winds.

We should have a few more clouds in the mix today, but we can’t rule out a stray shower to the southwest during the afternoon. Most of the area will remain dry, with highs reaching the middle 80s.

WARMER DAYS AHEAD: The rising temperature trend will continue into Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure situated to our east will bring sunshine, a southerly wind, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. If you have big plans to attend events like the Oak Mountain Fair this week, it will feel a bit toasty in the afternoons, however the evenings are going to feel perfect!

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Friday is now looking much drier, so we’ve removed the chance for showers and storms. However, we do see a better chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms on Saturday. I’m not expecting an all-day type of rain setup, but I would be prepared for a period of wet weather. This system will slide south Saturday night with the chance for a shower or storm returning to our southern counties on Sunday.

