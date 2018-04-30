Employers offer thousands in signing bonuses to get high-demand positions filled

If you're in need of a job, this may be the time to start applying. A tighter than normal labor pool has made it difficult to fill positions.

"Doesn't really matter if it's industrial, construction. We've heard it from chefs. We've heard it from healthcare providers. It's hard right now to find talent because the economy is doing so well," said Ty West with the Birmingham Business Journal.

Alabama's unemployment rate is at 3.9 percent. Some places around the country are seeing unemployment rates as low as 2.8 percent.

"When the unemployment rate is low, there are just very few people looking for work so the talent pool gets smaller making it a very competitive market," he continued.

So companies are turning to incentives like we're seeing with both BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Corp. According to a company rep, Union Pacific is offering $25,000 signing bonuses for diesel electricians and $20,000 for train crew members. This job is unique because it doesn't require experience. Training is taught on the job. An individual could make $60,000 their first two years with the company and nearly $82,000 in their third year.

But even with this type of pay, West said it can be hard to get people in the door.

"In Alabama, we don't have a lot of population growth so we have a low unemployment rate and you're not having a lot of new people moving to the area. It makes it challenging for employers and we hear it all the time from CEOs as we go around talking to different CEOs in different industries. We have the CEO of Mercedes that just last week talked about finding trouble in the industrial manufacturing world," West continued.

West said the stigma associated with students not attending college could also be a factor in the tight job market. "There's been some level of stigma attached to a manufacturing skilled trades. I wouldn’t say that's accurate, but there is a stigma out there. But those jobs, especially maintenance jobs, especially some of the construction jobs - they are very high paying jobs, so I've had industrial folks in town and tell me welders can come out of a two-year training program or apprenticeship program making $60,000, $70,000 a year," said West.

