Diamondbacks lose another starter as Ray goes on 10-day DL - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Diamondbacks lose another starter as Ray goes on 10-day DL

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) leaves the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) leaves the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Washington.

By BOB BAUM
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Robbie Ray on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained oblique, the second starting pitcher the team has lost to injury already this season.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Ray, an All-Star and 15-game winner last year, left with one out in the second inning of Arizona's 3-1 loss at Washington on Sunday. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said there is no timetable for his return.

"He's a little bit frustrated because he thought he was finally throwing the ball the way he wanted to yesterday and we were all noticing that," Lovullo said, "and this jumps up and grabs you."

Lovullo wasn't ready to say who would take Ray's next scheduled start on Friday, at home in the opener of a three-game series against World Series champion Houston.

Ray is 2-0 with a 4.88 ERA and 48 strikeouts in four starts this season.

Last season, Ray was 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA. His 218 strikeouts ranked third in the National League behind Jacob deGrom (239) and Max Scherzer (268).

To take Ray's roster spot, the Diamondbacks recalled right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno.

Lovullo called it "a huge test" to lose two-fifths of the starting rotation before the end of April.

"That's what a baseball season is for me," Lovullo said. "It's a series of tests that when you stick together, you group up as one, support your family, you get through these tests."

Matt Koch, up from Reno, has made two starts in place of Walker and is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Detroit released from active state oversight of finances

    Detroit released from active state oversight of finances

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 17:58:34 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-05-01 04:19:41 GMT
    The city of Detroit has been released from active state oversight just over three years after exiting the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.More >>
    The city of Detroit has been released from active state oversight just over three years after exiting the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.More >>

  • Migrants in caravan criticized by Trump start seeking asylum

    Migrants in caravan criticized by Trump start seeking asylum

    Monday, April 30 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-04-30 05:28:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-05-01 04:19:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans w...(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). Members of a Central American family traveling with a caravan of migrants prepare to cross the border and apply for asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. A group of Central Americans w...

    After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.

    More >>

    After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.

    More >>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-05-01 04:19:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly