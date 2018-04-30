Update: Ensley homicide victim identified

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a shooting in Ensley Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Court K.

The victim has been identified as Cornelious Tolbert of Hueytown. He was 31.

Tolbert was taken to Princeton Hospital where he was being treated, but unfortunately, he later died from his injuries.

No suspect has been identified, nor has a motive.

Anyone who has information about the case, is asked to call B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.

