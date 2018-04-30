J-P: Sunny and warm this week

The sky will remain clear Monday night with overnight lows in the mid-50s. By the way, the planet visible this evening next to the moon is Jupiter.

Sunshine will continue on Tuesday with highs reaching the lower 80s. It is possible we could see a brief stray shower to our southwest, but rain chances are very low. Temperatures will continue to warm over the next few days with highs in the upper 80s. If you have plans for anything outdoors or to wash the car, the weather will be picture perfect. It would not surprise me to see a few areas reach 90 degrees Thursday.

Friday will be gorgeous with a few more clouds during the afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances are expected to climb again on Saturday. We'll see a good chance for rain and thunderstorms and possibly even a few stronger storms in the forecast during the afternoon. Expect rain chances around 50-percent. I do not see a tornado threat, but it is possible some storms could produce some lightning and occasional wind gusts. Highs Saturday will reach around 80 degrees. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday with a 30-percent rain chance. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

