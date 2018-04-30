Royals' Moustakas hit by pitch, exits with bruised forearm - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Royals' Moustakas hit by pitch, exits with bruised forearm

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas dives for a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox' Nicky Delmonico (30) during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 29, 2018. De... (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas dives for a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox' Nicky Delmonico (30) during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 29, 2018. De...

BOSTON (AP) - Royals slugger Mike Moustakas has left Kansas City's game against the Boston Red Sox after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning.

The team says X-rays were negative and Moustakas has a bruised right forearm. He was plunked by Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.

Moustakas is the Royals' regular third baseman. In a late lineup switch, he started at designated hitter Monday night, with Cheslor Cuthbert playing third.

Abraham Almonte pinch-hit for Moustakas in the top of the second inning.

Moustakas began the night batting .302 with eight homers and 19 RBIs.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawsuits target oil, gas leases in imperiled bird's habitat

    Lawsuits target oil, gas leases in imperiled bird's habitat

    Monday, April 30 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-30 16:38:22 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-05-01 02:39:13 GMT
    Environmental groups are suing the Trump administration for selling oil and gas leases on huge swaths of Western U.S. public lands while allegedly ignoring policies meant to protect an imperiled bird.More >>
    Environmental groups are suing the Trump administration for selling oil and gas leases on huge swaths of Western U.S. public lands while allegedly ignoring policies meant to protect an imperiled bird.More >>

  • Dry conditions, strong winds worry firefighters in Arizona

    Dry conditions, strong winds worry firefighters in Arizona

    Monday, April 30 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-30 22:08:44 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-05-01 02:39:00 GMT
    (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via AP). This April 29, 2018, photo provided by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows a wildfire burning in north-central Arizona. The wildfire has grown and firefighters expect...(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via AP). This April 29, 2018, photo provided by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows a wildfire burning in north-central Arizona. The wildfire has grown and firefighters expect...
    A raging wildfire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures.More >>
    A raging wildfire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures.More >>

  • Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Tolerant San Francisco fed up with dirty, smelly streets

    Monday, April 30 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 19:58:53 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-05-01 02:32:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...(AP Photo/Ben Margot). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 26, 2018, a woman in a wheelchair passes a Pit Stop in San Francisco. The Pit Stop program provides public toilets, sinks, used needle receptacles and dog waste stations in San Francisco's m...
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>
    San Francisco may have hit peak saturation with the stinky urine, used syringes and trash littering its filthy streets and city leaders are paying attention.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly