Royals' Moustakas hit by pitch, exits with bruised forearm

BOSTON (AP) - Royals slugger Mike Moustakas has left Kansas City's game against the Boston Red Sox after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning.

The team says X-rays were negative and Moustakas has a bruised right forearm. He was plunked by Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.

Moustakas is the Royals' regular third baseman. In a late lineup switch, he started at designated hitter Monday night, with Cheslor Cuthbert playing third.

Abraham Almonte pinch-hit for Moustakas in the top of the second inning.

Moustakas began the night batting .302 with eight homers and 19 RBIs.

