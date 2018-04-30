BBJ: Maryland developer eyes massive project at old Trinity hospital campus

According to a report in the Birmingham Business Journal, a Maryland-based real estate firm has put together a plan to redevelop the former Trinity Medical Center campus on Montclair Road.

Berman Enterprises has under contract the former Trinity campus, including the buildings and surrounding land, and is eyeing a massive mixed-use project for the site.

The site consists of nearly 1 million square feet on 20 acres with a little more than 55 acres surrounding it. Most of the buildings have sat vacant since the hospital moved to Highway 280 back in 2015 and became Grandview Medical Center.

Renderings of the possible options show multiple mixed uses, including luxury apartments, senior living facilities, condos, office space, townhomes, a hotel, and other retail.

For more information about the potential redevelopment, click here to read the details from the BBJ.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.