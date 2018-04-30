Birmingham mayor threatens to pull funding unless leadership changes happen at BJCTA

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is warning the BJCTA he’ll yank $10 million in funding from the city if there aren’t major changes in leadership stability.

Woodfin made the announcement during a news conference held Monday afternoon outside the intermodal facility.

He said recent changes and actions surrounding the BJCTA leadership and board have raised serious concerns.

“There have been four board chairs in the last five months. There have been five executive directors in the last eight years. This has created an instability in leadership,” Woodfin said.

“I will take a closer look at operations before providing any additional funding to the budget for the BJCTA in the upcoming fiscal year.”

Woodfin said before he continues funding, the BJCTA board must respond to three “critical” actions:

-Show Woodfin’s administration, the public and BJCTA employees a leadership stability plan that is attached to a timeline

-Mandate a minimum of twelve hours of board training

-Establish rules and procedures for the length of board officers’ terms.

“I am not trying to run this board and have no appointing power to the BJCTA board, but with the city providing more than ten-million dollars annually to the BJCTA, I must protect the city’s interest,” Woodfin said.

Officials within city hall say the mayor has directed his senior staff to build a contingency plan that protects both riders and BJCTA employees should the board not meet the requirements but hopes the board will respond with accountability and transparency.

When asked if he felt the mayor’s requirements were doable by July 1st, BJCTA board chairman, Darrell Cunningham said the board has already been working towards the goals before Woodfin made the announcement.

“That’s why they changed leadership. We were already putting that into place. We already had that in our early planning stages so those were things we were already doing before he even made the announcement.

Board member Martin Weinberg, who represents the city of Hoover, says he appreciates Woodfin’s call for transparency and accountability.

“I think that’s all anybody can ask for. I’m committed to giving one hundred percent. Everything we do should pass muster. We have to understand we have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers, transit-dependent riders and employees.”

In response to the mayor’s mandatory training, Weinberg said he believes city leaders need to be more careful when making appointments to the board.

“We have to factor in skill sets, and experience and professional acumen to know if someone is going to be a good solid board member who’s going to do the right thing,” Weinberg said.

