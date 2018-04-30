Automotive hiring fair in Tuscaloosa Saturday

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama CEO Donny Jones and others toured Tuscaloosa's Central High School on Monday in preparation for Saturday's automotive hiring fair.

"This is real businesses showing up, doing real interviews and offering real jobs," Jones said.

SMP is one of the businesses looking to hire. The Mercedes supplier recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and has room for hundreds of additional workers.

"At the moment, we have about 400 plus. But we eventually plan to go to about 650, 700," according to Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of the SMP Group.

The company needs workers to build cockpits, center controls, bumpers and more for Mercedes Benz vehicles.

It's one of nearly a dozen automotive suppliers expected to be here looking to fill positions.

"Over 1,000 jobs are going to be available from 11 suppliers, Mercedes suppliers," Jones went on to explain.

Applicants from west Alabama plus Jefferson and Shelby counties and beyond are expected.

The automotive hiring fair runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon at Central High School.

