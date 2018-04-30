Higher gas prices could cause more drivers to switch to electric cars

A new University of Alabama study shows a person not wearing a seatbelt in a car crash is 40 times more likely to die than those who buckle up.More >>
A sports complex in the works in McCalla, not allowed to move forward until endangered bats and snails in the park were taken care of.More >>
The Pickens County school board voted Monday evening to reconfigure the Aliceville and Reform schools.More >>
A new fight in Irondale over the proposal to cut into your paycheck to pay the city's bills. We found two business owners with different ideas about this possible new occupational tax.More >>
We will see a few isolated showers during the overnight hours. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.More >>
