WLBT Sports Extra: Ole Miss DE Breeland Speaks on being drafted by Chiefs

Breeland Speaks has been quite the traveler the last few days. The Jackson native celebrated with friends and family Friday night after being selected in the NFL Draft. Speaks was in Missouri this weekend visiting with the Chiefs. Kansas City traded up to pick him in the 2nd Round.
Welcome to #ChiefsKingdom, @Bspeaks9!#NFLDraft #ChiefsDraft pic.twitter.com/UiyPtqcZ2A— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 28, 2018
I had a chance to catch up Monday afternoon with the Ole Miss and Callaway standout. He described getting the phone call from KC, having a chance to play in the NFL, and much more.
Here’s the moment Breeland Speaks and his family heard his name called in the #NFLDraft— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) April 28, 2018
Speaks is the first Jackson native to be drafted since Christian Ringo in 2015.#HottyToddy
(Video sent to me from Speaks’ brother.) pic.twitter.com/EaXZnmN7UX
