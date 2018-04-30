WLBT Sports Extra: Ole Miss DE Breeland Speaks on being drafted - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WLBT Sports Extra: Ole Miss DE Breeland Speaks on being drafted by Chiefs

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Breeland Speaks has been quite the traveler the last few days. The Jackson native celebrated with friends and family Friday night after being selected in the NFL Draft. Speaks was in Missouri this weekend visiting with the Chiefs. Kansas City traded up to pick him in the 2nd Round.

I had a chance to catch up Monday afternoon with the Ole Miss and Callaway standout. He described getting the phone call from KC, having a chance to play in the NFL, and much more.

