Looking to share some content? Here’s how to repost on Instagram

If there is one word at the heart of social media, it’s this: Sharing. When people post something on social media, they want people — whether it’s their close friends and family, or the entire world — to see it. Photos, videos, and lame jokes flow freely, which makes it all the stranger that Instagram doesn’t have an easy, readily apparent way to share content you find in your feed.

If you really want to learn how to repost on Instagram (an action we omitted from our roundup of some of the more popularInstagram tips and tricks), there are a couple things you can try. Specifically, there are two methods: Using a dedicated reposting app or taking a screenshot and sharing that on Instagram as you would any other image.

Use a reposting app

App stores abhor vacuums. If there is a niche to be filled, some app developer will try to fill it. It should come as no surprise, then, that there are several apps available that allow users to repost content on Instagram, such as Repost for Instagram and Insta Repost. These apps tend to be free — with ads — and are pretty straightforward. As an example, we’ll use the aptly named Repost for Instagram.

Step 1:Once you’ve downloaded and installed Repost for Instagram, first launch Instagram. Find a post you want to repost and tap the three-dots button in upper-right corner.

Step 2: Tap the button labeled Copy Link.

Step 3:Now, open up Repost for Instagram on your phone and you should see the latest Instagram post you copied in the above step.

Step 4:When you’re ready to repost the image, tap on it, adjust the variables to where you want them, and tap the repost button. Boom. You’re finished!

Take a screenshot and post it

There are plenty of reasons not to install a reposting app. Maybe you don’t want to clutter up your phone’s storage with more apps, or you don’t like the idea of giving yet another app access to your photos and files. Regardless, if you don’t want to use an app to repost, you can always just take a screenshot of a post you like and share that. It might not be as elegant and even more unofficial than using a reposting app, but it gets the job done.

The process to take a screenshot differs from platform to platform, but thankfully, we have guides on how to take a screenshot on an iPhone andon an Android phone. Once you take the screenshot, just go to Instagram and upload it as you would any other photo or video in your camera roll. Note that you should probably ask the creator of the post for permission before reposting, and make sure to tag them and give them credit for their work.



