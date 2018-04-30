Keep your Google Pixel 2 XL phone safe with these screen protectors

By Simon Hill



Google’s Pixel 2 XL packs in a class-leading camera, a big battery, and the latest tricks Android has to offer, but the real star of the show is that 6-inch POLED screen. With a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels, this vibrant, sharp display is a dream come true for watching movies and playing games. But it may not stay that way. An encounter with keys in your pocket or bag could lead to scratches and scrapes. A fumble could produce a shattering sidewalk collision. We’ve looked at the best Pixel 2 XL cases already; now it’s time to think about the best Google Pixel 2 XL screen protectors.

RhinoShield Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($25) This durable screen protector is made fromtempered glass rated at 9H hardness for excellent protection against scrapes, scratches, and minor bumps. It also has an oleophobic coating on it to help keep those greasy finger smudges at bay and make it easy to clean. It doesn’t cover the curved edges, so it can be used in concert with a good case or bumper. You’ll also find black segments top and bottom to match up with the bezels. Buy one now from: RhinoShield

Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass Shield ($45) The interesting thing about Whitestone’s screen protector is that it’s capable of repairing small cracks and imperfections. The installation kit includes a UV curing lamp, a special tray, and several other bits and pieces that may be a little intimidating at first. But follow the instructions and ensure the Pixel 2 XL is completely clean before starting and you’ll end up with a perfect protective layer. It’s rated at 9H hardness, there are no dots, and it even filters out some blue light. Buy one now from: Amazon

InvisibleShield Glass Curve Screen Protector ($32+) We’ve liked screen protectors from Zagg’s InvisibleShield brand in the past, but this one has garnered mixed reviews. On the plus side, it’s made from impact-resistant glass with curved edges, it feels good, and it also deflects scratches and oil. What’s not so great is the large cutout along the top, which you’ll catch every time you pull down the notification shade, and the high $50 price — though you can currently get it for $32 at Amazon. Buy one now from: Amazon Zagg

Griffin Survivor Glass Screen Protector ($35) Tempered glass is your best bet for solid screen protection, and Griffin is a name you can trust. This screen protector scores 9H on the hardness scale, it’s only 0.5mm thick, and it has been subjected to keys and hammers during impact testing. It should fit with most cases, and it also sports a special coating to repel fingerprints and smudges. It’s quite pricey, but you get a decent application kit with it, and it will keep your Pixel 2 XL screen in tip-top condition. It comes with a lifetime warranty, too. Buy one now from: Griffin

AmFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($13) At only 0.3mm thick and with curved edges, this screen protector has a small footprint that makes for easy pairing with a case. It boasts 9H tempered glass that’s scratch resistant, and it sports an oleophobic coating to shrug off smudges. The design is a bit different than you might be used to, because only the black frame edges are adhesive. According to AmFilm, this allows for greater sensitivity on the touchscreen and bubble-free installation. Buy one now from: Amazon

Skinomi TechSkin Screen Protector ($8) If your budget is blown, then you might consider this reasonably priced two-pack from Skinomi, but be warned this is a TPU screen protector and plastic won’t safeguard your screen as well as tempered glass. It will provide a bit of impact absorption and guard against small scratches. It also has UV protection, so it shouldn’t yellow, and there’s a lifetime replacement warranty. If you already have a case with a decent bezel or extended frame to protect the screen, then this might be enough. Buy one now from: Amazon

Incipio Plex Plus Shield Edge Screen Protector ($50) You may recoil at the $50 price tag here, but replacing your Pixel 2 XL screen is going to cost north of $200, so it may prove worth it. This screen protector has everything tempered glass, curved edges, and precise cutouts. Your 6-inch screen will be safe from scratches and cracks, it won’t impact touch sensitivity, and there’s a one-year warranty. Buy one now from: Incipio