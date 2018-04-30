These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

By Jacob Kienlen



Saving money isn’t just prudent, it’s a way of life. The constant search for the best deals and discounts on the products we need is a struggle that many of us are far too familiar with. Whether it’s clipping printable coupons or scouring the web for promo codes, finding savings can often be more of a time suck than it needs to be. Fortunately, with the power of the internet, locating those discounts is easier than ever.

Did you know that Amazon Coupons has thousands of daily savings you can take clip? As fun as it is to pull out the scissors, rifle through your mail, and start clipping, it’s even more fun to get instant savings when you check out. The Amazon Coupons page is easy to sort through, with hundreds of discounts on the things you want and the everyday products you need. If you’re already paying for Amazon Prime, you might as well take advantage of that free 2-day shipping, right? We took the liberty of doing a bit of sorting for you, but if you’re feeling adventurous, go ahead and dive right into all the Amazon Coupons.

Some Amazon Coupon codes are only available for Prime Members, but you can take advantage of these discounts, as well as free TV shows and free shipping, when you start a 30-day free trialor 6-month student free trial.Their are quite a few discounts for non-Prime members as well, so don’t worry if you don’t have a subscription.

Electronics coupons Technology is a part of nearly everything we do, and we often rely on it to get through the daily grind. That doesn't mean it's always affordable, however. If you're looking for discounts on tech for the way you live or just a gift for a loved one, there may just have the promo code or coupon code for you — on select products of course. If you have a gift card to use, you might as well make sure you get the most out of it, right? You may be able to find a sale or two on Groupon, but when it comes to savings, Amazon coupons are the way to go. Save up to 21 percent on Bluetooth headphones, Netgear Wi-Fi routers, smartwatches, computer accessories, Kindles, an all-new E-reader, and various third-party products. Some of these coupon codes will expire soon, however, so make sure you redeem these savings before they disappear. They should all come with that two-day shipping you know and love as well if you have Prime, even with a coupon code. Product Coupon Total Savings RavPower Portable Charger (22000mAh) Take an extra 10 percent off 10 percent ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner Take an extra $30 off $30 Yi Compact Dash Camera Take an extra $5 off $15

Home and kitchen coupons Unless you're some sort of vagabond, you probably spend the majority of your time at home. Whether you like to spend most of your time in the kitchen, living room, or the bedroom, Amazon Prime has thousands of coupons for you. Save up to $50 on robot vacuums, kitchen utensils and appliances, bathroom accessories, and just about everything else you could ever need with thousands of Amazon promotional codes. If you're looking to purchase something new for your home, have Amazon gift cards to spend, or just love a good promo code, make sure to take a look at some of these savings first to ensure you get the best possible price. Oh, and don't forget to take advantage of that free shipping for Prime Members with each Amazon coupon code you use. Product Coupon Total Savings George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill Take an extra $10 off $10 ABYON Clothes Steamer Take an extra 5 percent off 5 percent Backlit Vanity Mirror Take an extra 5 percent off 5 percent

Subscribe-and-save coupons How much time do you spend putting together your grocery list and locating everything once you are in the grocery store? In-store shopping can be great for produce and other perishables, but for things like snacks, Tide detergent, and toiletries, Amazon Prime has got you covered. With these subscribe-and-save coupons, you can find great savings on add-on products just by setting up a delivery schedule for the products you know you're going to need. Unlike a single-use coupon, the savings will be applied continuously. These Amazon promo codes are what we in the business like to call "hands-free couponing". If you're looking to start automating your shopping experience and saving a decent chunk of change while you're at it, a built-in coupon-eligible subscription is perfect for you. Save up to 20 percent on Cottonelle, Tide, diaper brands, and more with these discount codes. Amazon rewards you for being loyal, so you might want to stop relying on your local retailer for some items if you can get them cheaper online. These savings will be automatically applied when you sign up, so you won't even need to think about using promos, printable coupons, or step-by-step instructions. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to qualify for these savings, however, so make sure you sign up for this Amazon Prime free-trial if you haven't already. Product Coupon Total Savings Pure Leaf Iced Tea Take an extra 25 percent off 25 percent Tide Pods 3-in-1 (HE) Takean extra $3 off $4 Lays Potato Chips Take an extra 10 percent off 10 percent

Lawn and garden coupons Spring is almost here, and that means things are finally going to start growing again. Whether or not you think you're fully prepared to keep up with that growth, you're probably going to need to buy a few things to help with maintenance. There are thousands of savings on barbecues, fire pits, premium outdoor umbrellas, and just about every gardening tool you can imagine — with a few particular exclusions. Preparing for spring can get pretty pricey, so if you're looking to save on multi-funtion outdoor products as you start looking toward the warmer months, a solid discount offer can help you out. Product Coupon Total Savings Premium Artificial Grass Take an extra 5 percent off 5 percent Solar Spotlights Landscape Lighting Take an extra 5 percent off 5 percent Netro Smart Sprinkler Controller Takean extra 10 percent off 10 percent

Pet supply coupons Let's face it, pet supplies can add up. Our little furry companions need more than food and toys to play with, and there's a coupon code for pretty much all of the pet supplies — from nutritional supplements, grooming products and tools to seasonal clothing, portable food and water containers, and more. If you've got a gift card and want to spend it on something you actually need, rather than a kindle, these Amazon promo codes will get you the savings you need You can save up to 20 percent, sometimes on top of existing discounts, on supplies for your pet.It never hurts to check if there any additional savings or discounts on your furry one's needs, and all it takes is the tap of a button and the Amazon coupon code will be applied at checkout — no need to even enter a promo code. Money saving has never been so easy. Product Coupon Total Savings Fancy Feast Cat Food Take an extra 10 percent off 10 percent Paw Lifestyles Dog Treat Training Pouch Take an extra $1 off $1 Bissell Cat & Dog Nail Clippers Take an extra $2 off $2

Automotive coupons Automobiles are what we rely on to take us pretty much anywhere we want to go, but they also require quite a bit of upkeep to keep them running. Though time consuming, simply knowing how to change your own oil and detail your interior can help cut maintenance costs. If that's a stretch for you, you can lower automotive spending by sourcing and buying oil and parts and simply pay for labor. A good coupon code or promo code is hard to come by when it comes to automotive parts and accessories, so we suggest you take a look here first before buying elsewhere. If you're looking to purchase something to maintain or upgrade your vehicle, make sure to take a look to apply some of these savings first. It's important to keep e-commerce in mind when searching for these discounts, especially for Amazon Prime Members, who get free shipping. Product Coupon Total Savings KOBRA Wireless OBD2 Scan Tool Take an extra 20 percent off 20 percent Philips 9006 VisionPlus Headlight and Fog Light Bulb (2 pack) Take an extra 20 percent off 20 percent Husky Liners Front Floor Liners Take an extra 10 percent off 10 percent

Office and school supplies coupons Whether you're back-to-school shopping or just replenishing those office supplies, these Amazon Coupons can help lower your costs. Grab a coupon code for items like crayons, pens, pencils, projectors, and pretty much everything you may need. With free shipping included for Prime members, there's no need to head to the store to get what you need. Finding sitewide savings on back-to-school shopping, replacement ink cartridges, and everything in between is as easy as clipping a few ad-free coupons. Product Coupon Total Savings Apple Pencil Magnetic Sleeve Take an extra 5 percent off 5 percent Leather Computer/Laptop Desk Pad Takean extra 10 percent off 10 percent First Aid Kit Takean extra $3 off $3 off

Grocery and gourmet coupons While you may be hesitant to buy perishable goods online, there are still thousands of Amazon promo codes and coupons on products with a more reasonable shelf life. You can find savings on coffee, snacks, vitamins, and a whole host of pantry items with these Amazon coupons applied to your order. Whether your an avid snacker, or just want to find savings on your favorite coffee, these Amazon deals have got what you need. You can also check out Prime Pantry for more household coupons, with free shipping included and same-day shipping on some products with your prime-membership. You can also look into AmazonFresh if it's available in your area. Product Coupon Total Savings Gatorade Variety Pack Takean extra 10 percent off 10 percent Goldfish Crackers Take an extra 20 percent off 20 percent VitaCup Infused Coffee Pods Take an extra $2 off $2 percent

Personal care coupons If there's one thing that often gets left out on trips to grocery stores, it's personal care products. How often have you found yourself completely out of toilet paper or toothpaste right after getting back from the store? With these Amazon coupons, you can order everything you need as long as you have an internet connection — and save money while you do it. Discover savings on toiletries, health products, and much more when you start clipping these coupons. Product Coupon Total Savings Cottonelle Toilet Paper Take an extra $2 off $2 Pampers Diapers Take an extra $3 percent off $6 Crest 3D Whitening Strips Take an extra $5 off $5