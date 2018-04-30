The best portable chargers for quickly juicing your devices

We’ve all suffered the sudden, all-encompassing horrorof a dead phone. The accusing looks and hushed criticism of family and friends. That blank screen on the commute home that leaves you at the mercy of your chatty fellow traveler. The sudden loss of Google Maps as you turn into an unfamiliar neighborhood. The sinking feeling as you realize your phone alarm didn’t go off because you forgot to plug it in last night. Why, oh, why must our smartphones die?
We feel your pain and that is why we’ve been checking out some of the best portable chargers on the market. Until there is a real breakthrough in battery technology, a portable charger might be the best solution. We have something here for you, whatever your needs may be, from a bucketload of power for a camping trip to a pocket-friendly solution for your daily commute. These are 21 of the best portable chargers that money can buy. If you’re looking for charging cables, be sure to check out our picks for the best lightning cables and USB Type-C cables.
We’re big fans of Anker’s understated and practical designs. The PowerCore II packs in a huge 20,000mAh capacity without being ridiculously big, though it is something you’ll want to sling in a bag rather than your pocket. It features two USB outputs. PowerIQ 2.0 can put out up to 18W, which breaks down to 3A at 5V, 2A at 9V, and 1.5A at 12V. PowerIQ 1.0 can put out 12W up to 2.4A at 5V. Regardless of your device, you should be able to get decent charging speeds from this portable battery. The only thing it lacks is a USB-C port.
Compared to previous Anker offerings, there are a couple of new features here. The power button is now round and it houses a ring of white LEDs, which are designedshow you how much power remains. There’s also a textured surface on the outside, so it’s less likely to slip out of your hand or slide away from the back of your phone while you’re charging your device.
This battery’s robust capacity should also provide you with more than enough power to fully charge a Galaxy S9four times, and it will charge an iPhone 8 more than six times. It’s also quick to charge, at just five hours, provided you have a decent wall charger (not included). All in all, this portable battery charger represents great value for the money.
This is one of the slimmest portable chargers we’ve ever come across. If you’re really looking for something pocket-sized, the Flux Charger is worth more than just a glance. It’s a mere 7.8-millimeters thick and measures 108 x 62.8 millimeters. It’s also incredibly light, but holds enough power to fully recharge your phone at least once, possibly twice.It’s finished with a durable black or white aluminum, and featurestwo built-in cables, a Micro USB cable, and a MFi-certified Lightning cable. There’s also a Micro-USB port for charging, whichcomes with a short Micro USB to USB cable.
Tap the small button on the side, and the four tiny LEDs light up to show remaining power. It doesn’t support fast charging, though, and we found that it took a couple of hours to charge the large battery in the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Fortunately, itshould fully charge an iPhone in around an hour. The input for charging it is 1.5A, so it takes a while to fully charge, but it does support pass-through charging, so you can plug it into the wall and your phone at the same time. If you like the design, but you need more power then check out the 10,000mAh Flux Charger Plus for $52.
This chunky battery pack in black plastic has a distinctive orange stripe around it. We’re not in love with the look, but it contains a whopping 20,000mAh of power and an unusual array of input and output ports. The green USB port supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0, and also Huawei’s fast charging standard, FCP. There are two black USB ports capable of up to 3A and there’s also a USB-C port that can deliver the same. Move round to the side and you’ll find a Micro USB port and another USB-C port for charging the battery up. Interestingly these inputs can be plugged in simultaneously to enable you to charge the battery up faster — bringing charging time down to around four hours, which is pretty impressive for this capacity.
You’ll find the standard four LED array on the top to show you remaining power in 25 percent chunks. There’s a power button on the side and you can double press it to fire up the LED flashlight, which is a handy extra that makes this a good choice for camping. EasyAcc includes a short, 24-inch USB to USB-C cable and a USB-to-Micro USB cable that’s the same length in the box. It does support pass-through charging, so you can plug it in to charge and plug your phone into it to charge at the same time.
We think you can expect at least four full charges for the majority of smartphones out there and probably more than that for phones with smaller batteries, like the iPhone 8. Weighing up the complete package we think this is good value for money and worth considering if you need a lot of power and want to be able recharge it in a hurry.
This compact portable charger is slim and light, but packs a big capacity of 10,000mAh. It has two USB ports for charging up your devices. The green one can put out 18W and supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard, as well as Huawei’s FCP, so it can juice up certain phones very quickly. You can expect two or three charges from this battery for most smartphones.
The design is an unobtrusive black and the outer shell is finished in soft-touch plastic, so it’s comfortable to handle.There’s a button on the side to turn it on, and you’ll find a typicalfour LED battery level indicator on the top. It can be charged up via the MicroUSB port and should juice up quickly, provided you use a decent cable and wall charger with it.
It comes with a USB-A to MicroUSB cable in the box and a travel pouch. Tronsmart also offers an 18-month warranty.
Here’s a fairly small, lightweight option from Belkin that will charge up an iPhone around one-and-a-half times, and should provide at least one full charge for most other smartphones. There’s a single USB port that puts out up to 2.4A, and a MicroUSB port for charging it up that’s rated at 2A.
It’s durable, with a plastic casing that comes in your choice of pink, black, or silver. It’s small enough to slip into a pocket or handbag. There’s a power button on the side with four LEDs that light up green to show remaining power in 25 percent chunks. You get a 6-inch MicroUSB to USB cable in the box with it.
If you need more capacity, then Belkin does offer 10,000mAh ($40) and 15,000mAh ($50) models that sport two USB ports for charging. Belkin offers a special $2,500 Connected Equipment Warranty that guarantees arepair or replacement if your device is damaged by an electrical charge while properly connected to the charger.
Possibly the most portable pick of the bunch, the MiniPower from iQuinix is ideal for slipping into your handbag and forgetting about until you need it. Finished in brushed aluminum that comes in your choice of black, gray, red, pink, or white, this diminutive charger packs a decent 3,350mAh capacity. There’s only one port, which can put out up to 1.5A, so there’s no fast charging here.
It comes with a felt pouch and a short, nylon-braided, USB-to-Micro USB cable. It is quite slow to charge phones and to charge up itself with that 1.5A limit, but it is also reasonably priced, durable, and very small. When you plug it in to charge a single LED will show red if it needs to be charged further or go green when fully charged, but that’s your only indication of remaining power. It will fully charge an iPhone, but for a lot of phones with bigger batteries, you’re just looking at a top-off.
This power bank offers quality and a range of features at an attractive price point. It’s a chunky device that measures just under an inch thick, 4 inches long, and just under 2 inches across, so it will fit neatly in your pocket or bag.
It’s extremely simple to use, too. There’s a power button that brings the four LEDs to life, giving you a rough indication of the remaining power. There’s a single USB output and a Micro USB input for charging. The output supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, which is fast and rare in a charger of this size.
The output is also smart enough to determine what you’ve plugged in, so it can cover everything in a 3.6V to 12V range. You also get a Micro USB charging cable in the box. You can expect around three charges for something like the iPhone 8 or a charge and a half for the Galaxy S9. There are also 9,000mAh ($30) and 15,600mAh ($40) versions of this charger.
You’ll like the look and feel of this svelte charger. It’s just 8.5-millimeters thick and has a durable and stylish aluminum finish. There are two ports, one USB-C and one USB-A, which offer a total output of 15 watts (3A). The USB-C port is also used to charge the IonSlim. It ships with a 6-inch, reversible USB-C to USB-A cable, which can be used to charge the battery pack or another device.
Next to the two ports, you’ll find the power button and a four-LED array that displays the remaining power. You can’t charge two devices at once, but you can charge the battery pack via USB-C and use USB-A to charge your phone at the same time. You can charge most phones at least once with this battery pack, and it will probably provide a couple of charges for the iPhone 8.
This versatile charger has three output ports. There are two USB ports,both rated at 2.4A, but one of them supportsQualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. There’salso a USB Type-Cport that can deliver up to 3A for your laptop, tablet, or phone. There’s a big power button up top with four blue LEDs to show remaining power.
Not only can it charge devices with QC 3.0 or USB Type-C, it can also be charged by either, which means it’s very fast to juice up. You get two tangle-free USB to Micro USB cables in the box, but, unfortunately, there’s no USB Type-C cable in there. It also comes with a soft, mesh bag sporting a drawstringclosure.
It’s not the most portable device in the world, but it’s impressively compact and light for the capacity. This is a good solution for travelers with multiple gadgets. You can expect at least five full charges for an averagesmartphone, and it can even charge an iPad Air with change. If speed is important to you and you have devices that support Type-C or QC 3.0, then this is a must-have.
This is easily one of the most attractive power banks we’ve ever seen. The frame isa soft, black plastic with an ebony layer on the bottom and an eye-catching top panel. Carved offers a wide range of different finishes, some of which consist of plain wood grain, some with fantastic designs by talented artists, and some that mix natural wood grain with splashes of colored resin.
In terms of functionality, the Carved power bank is really straightforward — you get enough power to fully charge a smartphone at least once, delivered via a single USB port that’s rated at 2.1A. All the connections and components rest at oneend, including the USB port used to charge your phone, the MicroUSB used to charge the power bank, the recessed power button, and a standard LED array that indicates how much juice is left. The charger also comes with a handy burlap sack and a short MicroUSB-to-USB cable.
If you want enough power to keep your gadgets going for a week in the wilderness, then this rugged power bank from ZeroLemon could be right up your street. It’s very big and heavy, but that’s the price you pay for a 30,000mAh capacity. It’s also designed to cope with the outdoors, so there’s a dual-layer plastic covering to absorb shock and port covers to keep dirt out, but it won’t cope with the wet.
It’s capable of charging up four devices simultaneously with a combined output of 6A divided into 2A/2A/1A/1A. You’ll be able to charge up an iPhone 8 around ten times, a Galaxy S9 about seven times, or an iPad a couple of times. There’s a round power button on the top with four LEDs built in to give you an idea about the remaining power.
You only get one Micro USB cable in the box, but there are actually two Micro USB ports to enable you to charge this up faster, which is a good thing, because it can take 24 hours to charge with a single charger. It’s not going to suit everyone, but for a family or a group of friends on a camping trip, this could be ideal.
Here’s a stylish battery pack that’s packed with handy features. The 6,000mAh capacity will be enough to fully charge any smartphone at least once. There’s a built-in cable with a Micro USB connector, but Mophie also includes a Lightning connector that clips over the top for charging iOS devices. There’s also a second USB port for using your own cables and you can charge two devices at once.
Charging speeds go up to 2.1A, so there’s no QC support, but it will charge most devices pretty quickly. It does support pass-through charging, so if you plug it in to the wall and your phone, then it will charge your phone first, then start charging the battery pack. There’s a power button on the side and four white LEDs to show remaining battery life.
It’s quite a slim device, about the same profile as a smartphone, but a little thicker. The metallic finish comes in space gray, rose gold, or gold. It’s comparatively expensive for the capacity, but it’s well made and has plenty of features.
This incredibly small, stylish portable charger is the second release from LinearFlux. It looks gorgeous, with angular black plastic, framing a metal panel in gold, silver, or titanium. It’s only 89 x 58 x 14 mm in size, which makes it seriously portable. It’s also very fast-charging, if your device supports it, offering up to 3A output. You can charge two devices at once and HyperFET circuitry inside automatically decides which device needs more current, with an overall limit of 3A. It comes with built-in cables, a full-sized USB can be pulled out one side to charge up the Lithium Card Pro, and on the other side you’ll find a pull-out microUSB or Lightning cable, depending on what you chose. There’s an extra USB output on the bottom, and a microUSB input with a small power button up top.
A thin strip beneath the central logo comes to life as a white light when the power is turned on. It flashes when charging is in progress, turns blue when it drops below 90 percent, and then red below 10 percent. The Lithium Card Pro can also serve as a syncing cable to backup data when plugged into a computer or laptop, and it will charge itself and your phone simultaneously. You can expect at least one full charge for your phone, and this will happily charge other devices, including the Apple Watch. You can also find the original, more basic Lithium Card for les than $40 on Amazon.
This is a great-quality portable charger at a tempting price. It offers two USB ports, capable of up to 3A, allowing you to simultaneously charge two devices, though that splits the output between them. It also showcases an aluminum body that’s currently available in three colors. It’s fairly lightweight, too, and will fit in most pockets.
The Pilot charges via the Lightning port using the supplied cable, and should allow you to charge your iPhone roughly four times. For Android smartphones with larger capacities, you’re looking at two or three charges. You’ll also the find the familiar, four-LED indicator system that lets you know the device’s remaining power at a glance. Simply tap the button to illuminate them.
You’ll get at least one full charge for your smartphone from this power bank, and it will stretch to two if you have an iPhone. It can output up to 2.4A, so it will automatically pick the fastest speed for your device. It’s a pretty stylish, compact, and portable design with a metallic sheen on the aluminium alloy exterior that comes in black, red, or blue.
There’s a power button up top and five tiny blue LEDs light up to show you how much power is remaining. You get a short Micro USB cable in the box with it and it charges pretty quickly as long as your plug it into a 2A charger. There is also an 18-month warranty.
Here is a very compact charger that will slip comfortably into your pocket or bag. It provides a single USB port rated at 2A, lined with enough juice to completely recharge your iPhone 8 Plus or a Galaxy S9 once over. You’ll also find a power button and a standard row of LED lights designed to give you an idea of the remaining power, as well as a built-in flashlight.
Zilu promises at least 1,000 cycles and offers a two-year warranty with the device. You can also charge it while simultaneously charging your smartphone if need be, and its available in a classic black, a two-tone pink, or even a white version if you don’t mind dishing out a couple extra bucks. The Micro USB cable for charging it is supplied, while the necessary port is located on the side.
The smallest offering in the Zendure range manages to pack a lot of power into its compact frame. It’s a really durable, crush-proof design, so it’s a good choice for adventurers. There’s a single 2.1A USB port and a Micro USB port in the top. The USP for this is the pass-through capability that allows you to charge the Zendure A2 and a connected smartphone at the same time.
There’s a small power button and four LEDs that light up to indicate what’s remaining. It turns itself on and off automatically when you plug in a device, so the power button is only for checking remaining juice.
You get a short cable in the box with it as well as a cloth carrying pouch with a drawstring. It’s very portable and it holds a charge well. Zendure claims 95 percent after six months in standby. You can get larger sizes with greater capacity and more ports, but the A2 is ideal if you need a small, tough charger to give you a couple of full charges for your smartphone.
It claims to be the smallest portable external battery with a 2.1A output, which means it can charge the latest Android smartphones at a decent speed through its single USB port. There’s a Micro USB port for charging it up and it comes with a cable, but no plug. There are three LEDs to show the remaining battery and it blinks when the charge is very low. You have to tap the power button to turn it on or check the remaining status, but you can also double click it to turn on an LED flashlight, which could be handy for campers.
The Jackery Bar is genuinely portable and it will slip into your pocket or bag easily. It’s comfortable to hold and the aluminum helps to dissipate heat. You can get it in black, grey, or orange. You can get a couple of charges out of this for a high-end Android smartphone.
When you absolutely, positively gotta charge every device in the room, accept no substitutes. It’s debatable whether this is really portable, but the extra size allows an unbeatable 27,000mAh capacity and offers something that none of the other power banks in our list can — an AC outlet. You could plug a TV into this, but a laptop seems more likely and it will charge up the new 12-inch MacBook three times over. For phones it can charge up an iPhone 8 more than 10 times and a Galaxy S9 around 6 times.
In addition to the 100W/0.9A AC outlet it also sports a Type-C port that can output at 3A, along with two traditional USB ports offering up to 2.4A each. You could charge a MacBook and two phones at once if you want to. You’ll find a standard LED array in blue to show remaining power, but there are 8 LEDs instead of the usual 4. It also has a DC input at 19V/1.6A to recharge faster, though it’s still going to take a few hours.
This thing is pretty huge and heavy, but it’s a versatile beast and it has vents to prevent overheating. It ships with two Micro USB cables (one short and one longer), a power adapter, and a travel pouch.
There is enough capacity here for more than three full charges of an iPhone 8, or two full charges for a Galaxy S8. You’ll find two USB ports here, one rated at 2A and the other at 1A, and you can charge two devices simultaneously for a combined output of 2A. Sadly, it lacks the quick charging present on some newer Aukey models. The AiPower technology automatically adjusts the output depending on your device, so it should still charge pretty quickly.
The design is simple, lightweight, and impressively compact considering how much power it’s packing. It’s thicker than a smartphone, but it’s only 4.6 inches long and 2.9 inches wide, meaning it will fit easily into a pocket or bag. Tap the power button on the side and you will bring the four LED lights to life, with each representing 25 percent of the remaining battery.
You get a short Micro USB cable in the box with it, and there is a 24-month warranty. Unfortunately, it does take around eight hours to charge, so you need to plan ahead and leave it charging overnight before a trip.
