The best new music this week: Ty Segall, Fiona Apple, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracksthat deserve a thumbs-down click — you want to know what the best new songsare right now.

There’s no need for you to worry because we’re going to save you a lot of hassle in your quest to find the best new tunes online. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you whichare worthy of your precious listening time. To find our fresh picks, we scour the internet, listening to everything from songs on popular music blogs to premieres from major labels. We then pick our favorites based on both their style and substance, rather than simply how many views or plays they may have.

This week:Brand-new tracks from Jay Rock, The Backstreet Boys, Lykke Li, and Snail Mail.

Above, you’ll find our constantly updated playlist with the best new music to stream in 2018. Speaking of which, if you’re a fan of great new playlists, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify pageforthe playlist of our weekly picks, as well as numerous other exciting musical compilations.

