‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sets a new opening weekend record at the box office

Matt Groening's new animated series, Disenchantment, is set to arrive on Netflix this summer. The show follows a princess, her personal demon, and their elf friend in a high fantasy setting.

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable -- if you don't mind spoilers.

‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 is coming! Here’s everything we know so far

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, it's plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.

The Star Wars universe will never stop expanding if Disney and Lucasfilm have anything to say about it. Reports indicate a stand-alone Boba Fett film is currently in the works, with Logan director James Mangold attached.

A Boba Fett movie is reportedly on the way with the ‘Logan’ director attached

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

He might be a galaxy far, far away’s greatest shoot-first smuggler, but Han Solo missed the mark with his stand-alone film.

Arriving in the theaters with tepid buzz despite the typical massive marketing campaign for a Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Storymanaged to rake in just $103 million across the four-day holiday weekend. Although it was the weekend’s highest-grossing film, its premiere fell short of the $150 million it was predicted to earn, and gave it the lowest opening weekend for a Star Wars movie since 2002’sStar Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones.

Whether the film’s failure to hit that mark comes down to franchise fatigue as some have suggested, or simply an underestimation of the box-office draw that Deadpool 2and Avengers: Infinity Warproved to be, Disney and Lucasfilm can’t be too happy with the film’s debut — even when a premiere that crosses $100 million would be reason to celebrate with most films. The tame debut forSolo was matched by mediocre reviews, with only 70 percent of professional critics giving the film a positive review.

(General audiences were a bit more appreciative of Han and Chewbacca’s big-screen adventure, and gave the film an “A-” grade on CinemaScore.)

# Title Weekend U.S. Total Worldwide Total 1. Solo: A Star Wars Story $103M $103M $168M 2. Deadpool 2 $55M $219.7M $499.4M 3. Avengers: Infinity War $21.2M $626.4M $1.9B 4. Book Club $12.5M $34.8M $34.8M 5. Life of the Party $6.9M $40.9M $46.8M 6. Breaking In $5.7M $37.3M $39.3M 7. Show Dogs $4.5M $12.1M $13.3M 8. Overboard $4.3M $42.7M $54.8M 9. A Quiet Place $3M $180.7M $312.4M 10. RBG $1.5M $6M $6M

Although it was the worst opening weekend for a Star Wars movie since Disney took over the sci-fi franchise,Solodid generate some positive news.

The film’s debut was the biggest Memorial Day weekend premiere since 2014, whenX-Men: Days of Future Past earned $110.5 million. It was also the second biggest debut for a Star Wars movie in May, which was once the preferred month for installments of the franchise to hit theaters.Solo ranks just behind 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, which premiered with $108.4 million.

The rest of the weekend’s films were all returning movies, withDeadpool 2 andAvengers: Infinity War both enjoying strong weekends. In fact,Deadpool 2 came close to beatingSolo in markets outside the U.S., whileInfinity Warmanaged to pass the firstAvengersmovie on the all-time domestic box office rankings.

The upcoming weekend has a few noteworthy new releases, including the comedyAction Park and the lost-at-sea dramaAdrift, but those two films aren’t likely to challenge any of the top three movies this week. The only question is which film will end up winning the weekend:Solo,Deadpool 2, orAvengers: Infinity War.



