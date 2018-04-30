‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sets a new opening weekend record at the box office

With lots of people hitting YouTube for their music fix, it's always felt well placed to build a subscription-based music service. But up to now the company has failed to nail it

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, it's plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.

The Backstreet Boys have returned with their first new single in five years after a three-day social media countdown, and we've got to admit, the aging boy band has definitely still got it.

The MCU's Kevin Feige has confirmed that the studio is working on Ms. Marvel. As of right now, it's unclear whether or not this means a movie, TV show or something else entirely.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

It fell short of pundits’ lofty predictions, but the opening weekend for Deadpool 2was still huge, and more than enough to knock Avengers: Infinity Waroff the top of the weekend box office charts.

The sequel to 2016’sDeadpool raked in a not-too-shabby $125 million for its debut, falling short of the $135 million that box-office analysts predicted and just shy of the first film’s $132.4 million premiere, but still good for the second biggest opening weekend of all time for an “R”-rated movie. The twoDeadpool movies now hold the top two spots on that list, and studio 20th Century Fox is almost certainly hoping to seeDeadpool 2maintain enough momentum to overtake 2004’sThe Passion of the Christ and become the highest-grossing “R”-rated movie of all time in US theaters.

As it stands right now, the firstDeadpool is the highest-grossing “R”-rated movie of all time worldwide, but fell $7.7 million short of passingPassion of the Christ. WithDeadpool 2 matching its predecessor’s positive reviews from professional critics and audiences, there’s reason to believe it could hold on to pass the $370.7 million mark set byPassion with a strong, extended run in theaters.

Of course, that all depends on how it fares against Solo: A Star Wars Storywhen that much-anticipated movie premieres this upcoming weekend, and whether it can hold off the still-strongInfinity War in the weeks to come.

# Title Weekend U.S. Total Worldwide Total 1. Deadpool 2 $125M $125M $301.3M 2. Avengers: Infinity War $28.6M $595M $1.81B 3. Book Club $12.5M $12.5M $12.5M 4. Life of the Party $7.7M $31M $36.8M 5. Breaking In $6.4M $28.7M $30.4M 6. Show Dogs $6M $6M $6.7M 7. Overboard $4.7M $36.9M $49M 8. A Quiet Place $4M $176.1M $296.4M 9. Rampage $1.5M $92.4M $406.9M 10. RBG $1.2M $3.8M $3.8M

As for the rest of the weekend’s top ten movies, a pair of new comedies cracked the chart:Book Club andShow Dogs.

Diane Keaton,Jane Fonda,Candice Bergen, andMary Steenburgen star inBook Club, and the film — which follows a group of older women whose regular literary discussion group is up-ended when they decide to readFifty Shades of Grey — earned positive reviews from audiences (to the tune of an A- grade on CinemaScore) despite middling reviews from critics.

Talking dog comedyShow Dogs received an even colder reception from critics, but was similarly well received (an A- grade) by audiences. Given that the film cost less than $7 million to make, its $6 million premiere actually isn’t all that bad, but it remains to be seen whether there’s anyone left who wants to see the movie after its first weekend in theaters.

Beyond the new releases, this was the first weekend since the premiere of Black Pantherthat the film didn’t make it into the top ten movies. Now in its 14th week, the Marvel Studios blockbuster is finally showing signs of slowing down. The film currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing film of all time in US theaters and the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

No matter how well Deadpool 2 did in theaters, the upcoming week is all aboutSolo: A Star Wars Story, which will almost certainly make Deadpool’s reign atop the box office a short one initially — but it remains to be seen how well the Star Wars prequel film will do in the long run. Also hitting theaters is the sci-fi film How to Talk to Girls at Parties, based on a story by Neil Gaiman; as well as James Franco’s post-apocalyptic adventureFuture World.



