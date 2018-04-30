‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sets a new opening weekend record at the box office

So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.

So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.

HDR TV: Here’s just what it is, and why you should want one

HDR TV: Here’s just what it is, and why you should want one

Electronic Arts said it expects BioWare's open-world online action game Anthem to launch at the tail end of the fiscal year of 2019. The game was previously pushed from a 2018 window.

Electronic Arts said it expects BioWare's open-world online action game Anthem to launch at the tail end of the fiscal year of 2019. The game was previously pushed from a 2018 window.

Got a soft spot for '80s camp? Cult sensation 'Kung Fury' is apparently getting a full-length sequel, and get this: Eiza González just joined Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, and Michael Fassbender in the cast.

Got a soft spot for '80s camp? Cult sensation 'Kung Fury' is apparently getting a full-length sequel, and get this: Eiza González just joined Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, and Michael Fassbender in the cast.

The third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise will be titled Bill and Ted Face the Music, according to the film's cast and creative team, and it's officially in pre-production.

The third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise will be titled Bill and Ted Face the Music, according to the film's cast and creative team, and it's officially in pre-production.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

By Rick Marshall



Content Provided by

Another week, another massive milestone achieved by Avengers: Infinity War.

This time around, the Marvel Studios blockbuster rode a huge debut in China — the world’s second-largest movie market — to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and the highest-grossing movie worldwide in Marvel’s cinematic universe. The three-day opening weekend forInfinity Warin China added another $200 million to the movie’s worldwide haul, and gave the film the second biggest premiere of all time in China.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, it’s worth noting thatInfinity Warmade more money in its opening weekend in China thanThe Avengers andCaptain America: Civil War made throughout their entire runs there.

AlthoughInfinity War still ranks behind the box-office earnings forBlack Panther andThe Avengers in U.S. theaters, its big weekend internationally pushed it pastThe Avengers to become the highest-grossing Marvel movie in the all-time worldwide rankings. It will likely pass fourth-place filmJurassic World a week from now, but it has a long way to go before challenging the top three films of all time worldwide:Avatar ($2.78B),Titanic ($2.18B), andStar Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens ($2.06B).

# Title Weekend U.S. Total Worldwide Total 1. Avengers: Infinity War $61.8M $547.8M $1.6B 2. Life of the Party $18.5M $18.5M $21.4M 3. Breaking In $16.5M $16.5M $17.5M 4. Overboard $10.1M $29.5M $29.5M 5. A Quiet Place $6.4M $169.5M $269.9M 6. I Feel Pretty $3.7M $43.8M $43.8M 7. Rampage $3.3M $89.7M $397.1M 8. Tully $2.2M $6.9M $7.1M 9. Black Panther $1.9M $696.1M $1.34B 10. RBG $1.1M $2M $2M

Beyond the record-breaking success ofInfinity War, it was quietly successful weekend for the second- and third-place films, which were both new releases.

Melissa McCarthy’s comedyLife of the Party earned a respectable $18.5 million, while thrillerBreaking In performed similarly well with $16.5 million. The two films had relatively small price tags, so these were good debuts for them, despite mediocre reviews from audiences (both films got B grades on CinemaScore) and negative reviews from professional critics.

As for the rest of the weekend’s movies,Black Panther continued to pad its lead onInfinity War in the Marvel movie competition, but the film is finally showing signs of slowing down in its amazing theatrical run. The thrillerA Quiet Place continued to be one of the year’s biggest surprises, with another solid weekend.

With little competition the last few weeks, it will be interesting to see howInfinity War fares with the arrival of two highly anticipated movies in the next two weeks.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18, and Star Wars spinoff film Solo: A Star Wars Storydebuts the following week. Those are the two highest-profile films hitting theaters in the near future, and they’re likely to be the biggest test forInfinity War in its rise to the top of the box-office record books.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.