‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sets a new opening weekend record at the box office

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let's just hope it runs smoother than last year.

The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

YouTube user Nintendrew has already created a custom Nintendo 64 "Classic" console, and he has now taken it upon himself to give the underappreciated GameCube a similar mini treatment.

Games from Space is a new PC gaming service that allows users to loan the power of their GPU to earn free digital games.

Last week’s record-breaking opening weekend made it all but assured that Avengers: Infinity Warwas going to break a long list of box-office records, and the latest to fall is a big one.

Marvel’s massive, universe-spanning blockbuster crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide in just 11 days, setting a new record. The record is particularly impressive becauseInfinity War has yet to open in China, the world’s second largest movie market, where it debuts May 11.

The film’s performance in U.S. theaters is similarly impressive, but its ticket-selling pace remains slightly behind that of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakensat this point in both films’ theatrical run. With more than $112.4 million in its second weekend,Infinity War ranks second on the list of films with the biggest second-weekend sales, just behindThe Force Awakens(it’s worth noting that Black Pantherranks third on that same list),

# Title Weekend U.S. Total Worldwide Total 1. Avengers: Infinity War $112.4M $450.8M $1.16B 2. Overboard $14.7M $14.7M $14.7M 3. A Quiet Place $7.6M $159.8M $255.2M 4. I Feel Pretty $4.9M $37.7M $37.7M 5. Rampage $4.6M $84.7M $377.8M 6. Tully $3.1M $3.1M $3.3M 7. Black Panther $3.1M $693.1M $1.33B 8. Truth or Dare $1.8M $38.2M $58.4M 9. Super Troopers 2 $1.8M $25.4M $25.4M 10. Bad Samaritan $1.7M $1.7M $1.7M

The weekend’s three new releases fell all over the spectrum of critical and commercial performance.

In second place, the remake of 1987 comedyOverboard slightly outperformed pundits’ predictions at the box office, but failed to win over professional critics — to the tune of 30-percent positive reviews on professional review aggregator RottenTomatoes. It did fare slightly better with general audiences, receiving an “A-” grade on polling site CinemaScore.

TheJuno andYoung Adult team of director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody reunited forTully with star Charlize Theron, but the film’s positive early reviews weren’t enough to give it the premiere the studio hoped for, and the film settled for a modest $3.1 million opening weekend.

And on the far end of that range, thrillerBad Samaritan had one of the worst opening weekends of all time for a film released in more than 2,000 theaters. The film’s debut averaged out to approximately $876 per theater, which is well below predictions and the studio’s hopes for the film, which starsDoctor Who andJessica Jones actor David Tennant.

With no films debuting this upcoming week that are likely to challengeInfinity War, it looks to be another big weekend for the Marvel movie on the horizon. The most high-profile new releases premiering this week include the thrillerTerminal with Margot Robbie, the comedyLife of the Party with Melissa McCarthy, and the action thrillerBreaking In with Gabrielle Union.



