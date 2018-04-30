Here’s absolutely everything we know about ‘Deadpool 2’

By Rick Marshall



Few could have predicted the phenomenal successofDeadpool, the 2016 movie based on Marvel Comics’ mouthy mercenary that turned some earlypositive buzz into the biggest opening weekend of all time for an R-rated film.Deadpool 2 hits theaters in May, and now we have a new music video from the film’s soundtrack featuring Deadpool and… Celine Dion?

Set to be directed byJohn Wick co-director David Leitch, theDeadpool sequel will bring back Ryan Reynolds as iconic antihero Wade Wilson, alongside returning charactersColossus (Stefan Kapicic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and taxi driver Dopinder (Karan Soni). The film will also introduce mutants Cable and Domino to Deadpool’slive-action movie universe, with actors Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz, respectively, cast in the roles.

TheDeadpool sequel hits theaters May 18, 2018. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

FromTitanic to …Deadpool 2?!

Fans have come to expect the unexpected — and more often, the absurd — when it comes to theDeadpool movies, but a musical team-up between Celine Dion and Deadpool? That’s just crazy talk.

Or maybe not.

Check out the video above for Dion’s new single,Ashes, featuring Deadpool.

Yes, Dion has apparently contributed a brand new single for theDeadpool 2 soundtrack, and even recorded a music video featuring Dion and Deadpool himself, who accompanies the Grammy-winning singer’s performance with an interpretative dance in high heels.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Ashesis available as a single online and on the film’s soundtrack.

Peter’s big day

Since making his debut in the final trailer forDeadpool 2, X-Force’s non-mutant member Peter — played byCatastrophe actor Rob Delaney — has become one of the movie’s most fascinating focal points. He’s also been the source of some clever marketing campaigns for the film.

In April, Peter posted a series of photos to Twitter featuring him with his X-Force teammates — all except Deadpool, that is. The photos offer a good look at some of the new characters debuting in the film (including Peter himself), and provide some insider’s perspective on the weird group of reluctant heroes.

First day of training! Glad I brought my #Nikon! These are four of the hardest working people I know! #MakingMemories #XForce pic.twitter.com/3jdBNJAmec — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) April 27, 2018

Domino said she’s really lucky. I guess I’m just really lucky I get to hang out with such nice people. :) pic.twitter.com/CRSU1V3iVm — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) April 27, 2018

Meet Bedlam. It’s hard to not feel inadequate around a man with muscles for muscles and electricity powers. But Susan assures me that I’m great just the way I am! #LoveMyWife #MortalWifeMortalLife pic.twitter.com/EyFgLMrKi9 — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) April 27, 2018

Shatterstar is a super good looking, karate-fighting alien from SPACE. And one member of the team Susan WON’T be meeting ???? pic.twitter.com/uGbbVcNr78 — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) April 27, 2018

Watch out for Zeitgeist’s acid breath! It’ll getchya if his kindness doesn’t kill you first! (Seriously. SUCH a nice guy) pic.twitter.com/GCeyHcKjKh — Peter W. (@PeterW_1974) April 27, 2018

Some of the big takeaways from Peter’s photo-fest on Twitter include the identity and mutant abilities ofIt actorBill Skarsgrd’s character, Zeitgeist, as well as possible confirmation that actor Lewis Tan’s character, Shatterstar, will be an alien.

It might be worthwhile to keep an eye on Peter’s social media presence in the lead-up to the film, Deadpool fans.

Size matters

Never one to miss an opportunity for an irreverent joke, Deadpool provided his own unique brand of promotion in a recent marketing campaign for the film’s IMAX screenings.

The promotional video was accompanied by a colorful poster advertising the film’s run in the large-format theaters. In typical Deadpool fashion, the poster is, well … completely ridiculous.

Team Deadpool

In honor of tickets finally going on sale forDeadpool 2, 20th Century Fox released the “Final Trailer” for the film on April 19. New footage in the trailer offers a look at the team Deadpool assembles (including the first significant peek at Lewis Tan as the mutant Shatterstar), and his reasons for putting together the eclectic group.

The trailer also manages to fit in a jab at Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero universe based on DC Comics characters, and introduce the world to Peter, the guy without any mutant powers who answered Deadpool’s ad. As the final scene indicates, Peter soon finds himself caught up in the action and vying to become everyone’s favorite new Deadpool supporting cast member.

Oh, and Peterbecame the second person Deadpool follows on Twitter, so that has to count for something.

Ready, set, tickets!

During an April broadcast ofThe Walking Dead and spinoff seriesFear the Walking Dead, 20th Century Fox announced (via a commercial featuring Deadpool himself) that tickets forDeadpool 2would go on sale Thursday, April 19.

Team-building activity

We know from the trailers that Deadpool will assemble a new mutant team to help him out inDeadpool 2, but until now, we weren’t sure how he’ll go about putting that team together. A television spot for the film sheds some light on that very important question — which apparently has an answer as ridiculous as you expect from the world of Deadpool.

The story so far

An international trailer forDeadpool 2 released in March didn’t offer much in the way of new footage, but it did provide an important service: Refreshing our memories about the events that transpired in the first film.

Just in case you forgot what happened inDeadpool, he’s got you covered.

Say hello to X-Force

20th Century Fox released another trailer forDeadpool 2on March 22, and along with delivering more of the mouthy mercenary’s trademark humor, the preview offered more details about the film’s plot and some of the new characters that will make their debut in the film.

First and foremost among the characters introduced in the trailer is Brolin’s Cable, who gets quite a bit of screen time in the footage. Audiences also get a glimpse of the mutant team Deadpool assembles in the film, which includes Beetz’s Domino.

More of a good thing

Deadpool won over audiences the first time around, and now at least one report says the film has done so again. Although 20th Century Fox ordered reshoots, test screenings went well, according to Collider. The publication reports that the reshoots are not a sign of a problem but rather a reaction to early viewers’ response to two new characters. People apparently enjoyed Beetz as Domino and Brolin as Cable so much that they called for more scenes with the newcomers.

It bears mentioning that there have been conflicting reports regarding the reshoots. Cinema Blend noted that there have been rumors claiming that Fox ordered them because audiences did not respond well to the film. However, the publication highlighted that these were just rumors and that reshoots are a common part of the movie-making process. That is certainly true, so we’re choosing to be optimistic here. The studio did move up the sequel’s release date, so perhaps that was a vote of confidence.

Goonies never say die

Deadpool never met an ’80s reference he didn’t like, so with Brolin starring opposite Reynolds inDeadpool 2, it was only a matter of time before callouts to that 1985 classicThe Goonies (which Brolin famously co-starred in) found their way into the film’s marketing campaign.

On February 12, Reynolds took things to a new, self-aware level by posting an image of Deadpool painting a portrait of Cable (Brolin) in the image of Brolin’sGoonies alter ego, Brand.

Painting you like one of my French girls. Happy Birthday #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/4MVPKIjw4g — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 12, 2018

All that remains to be seen now is whether Cable plans to hit anyone so hard that when they wake up, their clothes are out of style.

A very ‘Deadpool’ trailer

The first trailer for theDeadpoolsequel (see above) was released February 7, and puts the focus squarely on Brolin’s tough-as-nails mutant Cable, with a distinctly Deadpool flair.

Along with breaking the fourth wall in the character’s well-worn tradition, the trailer also includes brief scenes featuring just about every new and returning character appearing in the sequel — everyone from mild-mannered taxi driver Dopinder (Soni) to newcomer mutant Domino (Beetz).

Slippery when wet

Deadpool’s fans know he can’t resist an opportunity to reference classic ’80s cinema and television, and a poster for the sequel released in early February does just that — in the character’s hilarious, inimitable style, of course.

Reynolds debuted the poster on Twitter, and it features Deadpool in semi-recline on a chair as a shower of spent bullet casings falls over him.

The poster is a riff on 1983 filmFlashdance, which cast Jennifer Beals as a Pittsburgh steel worker who aspires to be a professional dancer. The film is remembered for an iconic scene in which Beals’ character is doused with water during a cabaret performance.

Quoting the film’s tagline, Reynolds captioned the photo, “Take your passion. And make it happen.”

Calendar shuffling

Twentieth Century Fox made the wait for theDeadpool sequel a little shorter in January 2018 when the studio moved up the film’s release date from its initial June 1 premiere to a new premiere date of May 18.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the change was made to avoid having theDeadpool sequel compete with fellow X-Men spinoff movieThe New Mutants in certain overseas markets. The film’s new release date also changes the outlook on which films it will be competing against for audiences, as the Deadpool sequelnow arrives on the same weekend as the horror movieSlender Man and one week beforeSolo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters.

More Disney, still dirty

Worlds collided when the Walt Disney Company acquired various 21st Century Fox assets for $52.4 billion, including the movie production house behind theDeadpoolsequel. Once the reality of aDeadpool movie being made in the house Mickey Mouse built washed over everyone, there was a fear Disney would take away the film’s R-rated edge. Fear not, fellow purveyors of profanity,Disney CEO Bob Iger has assured usDeadpool will stay dirty.

“[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel-branded, But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something likeDeadpool,” Iger said in a recent interview. “As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

If director Leitch needs any help with plot ideas now thatDeadpoolis under Disney’s umbrella, his leading man already has a few:

Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/iUEXofWpRu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2017

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

A teaser that paints a picture

Deadpool channeled painter Bob Ross for the first, official teaser for theDeadpool sequel, which was released November 15, 2017, and offered up some explosive footage from the much-anticipated movie. In classic Deadpool style, though, the footage was revealed only after Deadpool painted a pretty picture … or three.

Oh, and much like the movie itself, the teaser is definitely not all-ages content — so consider that your Not Safe For Work (NSFW) warning.

Along with all of the jokes in the teaser itself (and the credits), the studio’s description of the film on its YouTube channel is also good for a laugh.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste,” reads the synopsis. “Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the Yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Well, that sounds about right for a Deadpool movie, actually.

A poster to be thankful for

Like its predecessor,Deadpool 2is bringing us hilarious marketing materials. On November 9, Reynolds shared a new postervia Twitter that is both timely and funny. The poster doesan excellent job of parodying the famous Norman Rockwell paintingFreedom from Want, commonly called “The Thanksgiving Picture.” The cast fills in for the original subjects of the painting, while Stan Lee’s photo replaces a picture hanging on the wall.

20th Century Fox

Reynolds also shared aGood Housekeeping cover that brought moreDeadpool 2 holiday fun, such as tips for being a “supper hero” and “giving your family the bird.”

My secret to a proper stuffing? Gentle hands, heavy eye contact, and bundles of thyme. #DeadHouseKeeping #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/WOhhmkJJe3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2017

We look forward to months more of these promotional materials.

That’s a wrap!

Filming onDeadpool 2 officially ended on October 14, and Reynolds commemorated the occasion by posting a batch of photos on Facebook from the set of the movie, along with a caption that reads like it was written by the mouthy mercenary himself.

That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE! Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. David Leitch… words are too… Posted by Ryan Reynolds on Saturday, October 14, 2017

“That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE!” wrote Reynolds. “Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. David Leitch… words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent. I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew. From our PA’s, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop departments, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene… Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why I’ve decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin’s well-appointed living room. #MaximumEffort”

Tragedy strikes on set

Canada’s CTV News reported August 14that stuntwoman Joi Harris was killed in a motorcycle accident while filming on the setofDeadpool 2. The sequence was being filmed at Jack Poole Plaza when she lost control of her bike and veered off the set through a window at nearby Shaw Tower. CTV host Ben Miljure shared a few photos from the scene via Twitter.

Cable, we presume?

Among the first batch of official photos from the set of theDeadpoolsequel was a shot of actor Josh Brolin in a makeup chair, with half of his face covered in a mold in order to re-create his character Cable’s half-machine look.

Brolin posted the photo on Instagram, and accompanied it with an ominous caption.

“Insanity on the brink,” wrote Brolin. “Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool?!? Looking. Looking. All I got are these two…molding me, prodding, turning me into something hard.”

An official photo tweeted by Ryan Reynolds on August 7 finally revealed what Brolin will look like on screen, with a glowing eye appearing on the mechanical half of his character’s scarred face.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds wrote as a caption for the photo, where Brolin’s character appears with a mechanical fingertip over his lips.

Reynolds later tweeted a more complete body shot of Brolin as Cable.

The second photo includes a teddy bear hanging around the actor’s waist — an object that may be a reference to fellow Marvel character Hope Summers, who Cable kept safe as a child.

Domino works the red carpet

On July 31, Ryan Reynolds tweeted a first-look photo of Zazie Beetz as the mutant Domino, noting “some people just know how to work a red carpet.”

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

The image is reminiscent of an early pic of Reynolds himself as the title character, except this time, instead of Deadpool posing on a rug in front of a fireplace, Domino is sprawled out in the same pose. The Deadpool suit (or possibly Deadpool himself) is crushed, facedown on the floor, beneath her. Decked out in black leather gear, the character also sports a generous afro and a fiercely menacing expression that proves she’s a worthy enemy (or ally?) to the potty-mouthed man in the red suit.

Just a day later, Beetz posted another photo of herself in costume on Instagram.

DomiYAASSS #Domino ???? A post shared by Zazie (@zaziebeetz) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

The second photo offers a clearer shot of the white mark around her eye — a visual cue from the character’s comic-book counterpart.

Oh, Canada

Filming had barely been underway a week when one of the first Easter eggs from theDeadpool sequel found its way online.

It’s no spoiler, but eagle-eyed Marvel Comics fans spotted an interesting addition to a taxi being used on the film’s Vancouver set. The advertisement on the top of the taxi cab appears to be pitching an airline or travel agency going by the name of “Alpha Flight.”

The cab was spotted by Canadian movie news site HollywoodNorth.buzz and a photo was posted on Twitter.

As fans of Marvel’s comic-book universe know, Alpha Flight is actually the famous superhero team that hails from Canada — essentially, Canada’s version of the X-Men or Avengers. It appears, however, that the name “Alpha Flight” might not carry a similar level of prestige in the film.

Happy birthday to whom?

We might not know much about the story that brings Deadpool back to the big screen, but we know that it will involve a birthday party.

In late June 2017, Just Jared posted a batch of unofficial photos from the set of the Deadpool sequel, including one photo released via Twitter. The images feature Reynolds in partial costume as the mouthy mercenary, attending — or more likely, crashing — a children’s birthday party.

Here are the first photos of Ryan Reynolds filming a scene for the upcoming #Deadpool2! https://t.co/0ncxvENk16 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 26, 2017

Reynolds appears in Deadpool’s mask, and in one photo he’s seen diving into … something. What part the party will play in things remains unknown, but at least we know it’s not all business for Wade Wilson in the sequel.

Making a house call

Reynolds commemorated the beginning of production on the sequel with a photo of himself in costume, set against a familiar backdrop: Charles Xavier’s school.

The photo (posted on Twitter) features Reynolds’ mercenary in full red-and-black uniform, lying on the ground in front of the famous Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters — an estate that’s actually Hatley Castle inBritish Columbia, Canada. The iconic building has been used as the X-mansion in the majority of the X-Men films, beginning with2003’s X2: X-Men Unitedand throughoutX-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Deadpool,and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one's home. pic.twitter.com/svbUMEdKbb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2017

Given that there will be a few more mutants added to the mix in the sequel, as well as several returning characters who call the X-mansion home, it appears that Deadpool is getting an early start on reacquainting himself with Xavier’s school.

More cast members, more muscles

In June 2017, Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna (Oh Lucy!,The Outsider) reportedly joined the cast of theDeadpool sequel in an unidentified role. According to Deadline,Kutsuna is playing a “key role” in the film.

Meanwhile, Brolin offered a preview of the physique he’s building to bring Deadpool’s fellow mutant mercenary Cable to the screen.

The actor posted a brief video on Instagram showing his workout routine for theDeadpool sequel. As if that wasn’t enough to stoke the fires of fans’excitement for the upcoming film, Brolin upped the ante by calling out co-star Reynolds with the hashtag “#ryanreynoldsismybitch.”

Your move, Reynolds.

A villain is cast

Josh Brolin will be stirring things up as Cable whenDeadpool 2arrives, but we can expect someone else tocause problems for the Merc with a Mouth as well. Jack Kesy has taken a key villain role, Deadline reports. The actor joins the film having previously appeared in the FX seriesThe Strain, in which he portrayed a goth rock star who was infected with a vampiric virus and then later became a host body for the Master. Needless to say, Kesy can handle anunconventional storyline, so he should be right at home in the upcoming superhero flick.

Just whichvillain Kesy will play in the Deadpool sequelremains under wraps. One name being tossed about by Deadline’s sourcesis the mutant Black Tom. In the comics, he is an enemy of the X-Men, and he uses plants in interesting ways, including generating blasts via any wooden object. He also faces off with Cable, and at one point, is even shot by him, so their interactions could be interesting.

Would the real Cable please stand up?

After apost-credits scene inDeadpoolrevealed we could expect the character Cable (aka Nathan Summers)to appear in the next film, casting speculation began. Several contenders were named, including an apparent frontrunner, Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon. As it turns out, though, the Nocturnal Animals star will not be playing the mutant after all; Marvel Cinematic Universe vet Josh Brolin snaggedthe role, according to Variety.

The casting comes as a surprise, given that Shannon was “leading the pack” as the studio’s top choice for the character, according to The Hollywood Reporterin mid-March. He seemed like an ideal fit, havingalready appeared in three films based on comic-book properties — 2010’sJonah Hex, as well asMan of Steeland the recentBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.Brolin also brings that experience, but it will be a bit strange to see him portray another Marvel character. He played the villain Thanos inGuardians of the GalaxyandAvengers: Age of Ultron, and he’ll also reprise the role inAvengers: Infinity War. Don’t ask us how they’ll deal with thatif there’s ever a Deadpool-Avengers crossover.

Any future strangeness notwithstanding, Rob Liefield, co-creator of the Deadpool comics, is thrilled. He postedan exclamation point-filledFacebook message, saying, “It’s OFFICIAL!!! The amazing JOSH BROLIN is CABLE!! He will be joining @vancityreynolds and @zaziebeetz in #Deadpool 2!!! SO EXCITING!! Yes, it’s happening folks, Deadpool #Domino #Cable are united on screen!!!”

In Marvel Comics lore, Cable is a powerful mutant soldier with a complicated history (involving time travel and conflicting timelines) and a stoic demeanor that often runs counter to Deadpool’s erratic nature. The pair have been enemies, allies, and co-stars of a popular sharedcomic-book series at various points, and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick indicated that Cable’s origin will need to be simplified for the movie.

Prior to Brolin’s casting, Shannon’s name wasn’t the only one floated as the actor to play him.Stranger Things actor David Harbour was also reportedly in the mix, andBloodline and Zero Dark Thirty actor Kyle Chandler emerged as one of the early frontrunners for the rolein August 2016. That report seemed to lose momentum afterDeadpool director Tim Miller departed the sequel a few months later.

The art of the tease

In March 2017, 20th Century Fox revved up anticipation fortheDeadpool sequel with a short film that was shownbefore screenings ofLogan, Hugh Jackman’s (assumed to be) final solo film as the Marvel Comics mutant Wolverine.

TitledDeadpool: No Good Deed, the short filmwas directed by David Leitch and written by Reese, and features Reynolds as Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool). The plot sees Wade attempting to breakup a robbery in a dingy alleyway, only to spend so much time trying to put on his costume in a phone booth (obviously throwingshade at D.C.’s Superman) that the victim is killedin the meantime. The film concludes with Deadpool resting on the victim’s body and eating some ice cream from hisgrocery bag.

Legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee makes a cameo in the short, which also features some graffiti teasing the feature film’s impending debut of the mutant Cable.

A change in direction

Plans for aDeadpoolsequel were announced shortly after the firstfilm hit theaters, with original director Tim Miller initially expected to return for the follow-up film. Those plans changed in the months following the film’s debut, however, and Miller announced his departure from the sequel in October 2016.

Although nothing is certain regarding Miller’s reasons for exiting theDeadpool sequel, rumors indicated that he and star Ryan Reynolds — who also serves as a producer on the film — clashed over the proposed tone and casting forthe second film. In September 2017, nearly a year after he announced leaving the film, Miller was announced as the director for Terminator 6. He also clarified the reason for his departure was based on his desire to do something new.

“I felt like there was more stories (for Deadpool) to tell there, but I’m happy that somebody else is telling them. There was a sense of relief in that I get to do something new versusDeadpool 2,” Miller told Screen Rant.“I think it would’ve been a great movie, but it was also going to be a continuation of what we had done. This really gave me a chance to do something new.“

It didn’t take long for the studio to fill the director’s chair.John Wick co-director David Leitch, a former stuntman and renowned fight choreographer, was confirmed as the film’s new director just six days after Miller’s exit.

The Domino effect

In October 2016, unconfirmed reports began circulating that the studio was looking to cast an actress to play the mutant Dominofor the sequel.

Making her first, official appearance in a 1992 issue of Marvel’sX-Forceseries, Domino was created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza (the same team responsible for creating Deadpool) and is capable of altering probabilities in her favor. She often makes use of her mutant ability as a mercenary and has been a partner, teammate, and lover of fellow mutant Cable, along with operating both in league with and against Deadpool at various points in her comic-book history.

Reynolds brought the speculation to an end in March 2017, however, when he used a zany tweetto announce thatAtlanta actress Zazie Beetz would play Domino in the movie.

Lights, camera …

In February 2017, studio 20th Century Fox and producer Simon Kinberg confirmedplans to release theDeadpool sequel in 2018. The announcement left fans wondering when cameras would officially begin rolling on the project, but they didn’t have to wait long for an answer.

Later that same month, the Directors Guild of Canada confirmed that filming will begin on the Deadpool sequel aroundJune 19 and continue throughSeptember 18. It missed that target by about a month.

Updated on May 3: Added the video for Celine Dion’s song for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, Ashes.



