Pesto Chicken Ravioli in a tomato basil sauce

Ingredients:
1 cup traditional pesto, or your favorite store bought kind
1 dozen raviolis,handmade or frozen - cooked.
1 cup tomato basil sauce
1/2 cup chopped red pepper strips
1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup basil leaves
Olive oil
1/2 cup cream
Fresh Parmesan
Directions:
Combine the ingredients for the sauce and add the raviolis.
Once they are warm , plate with some of the sauce and add a drizzle of pesto cream and fresh parm and basil to top.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.