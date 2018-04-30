Pesto Chicken Ravioli in a tomato basil sauce - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ingredients:

1 cup traditional pesto, or your favorite store bought kind
1 dozen raviolis,handmade or frozen - cooked. 
1 cup tomato basil sauce
1/2 cup chopped red pepper strips
1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes
1/4 cup basil leaves
Olive oil
1/2 cup cream
Fresh Parmesan

Directions:

Combine the ingredients for the sauce and add the raviolis. 
Once they are warm , plate with some of the sauce and add a drizzle of pesto cream and fresh parm and basil to top.

