Is Apple poised to make a push into content production?

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let's just hope it runs smoother than last year.

The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

YouTube user Nintendrew has already created a custom Nintendo 64 "Classic" console, and he has now taken it upon himself to give the underappreciated GameCube a similar mini treatment.

Games from Space is a new PC gaming service that allows users to loan the power of their GPU to earn free digital games.

By Eric Brackett



Last week, Apple held a live screening of Horses: Pati Smith and her Band, the company’s documentary focused on Pati Smith. Some industry analysts believe that Horses is just the latest sign of Apple’s push into content production.

“We think that content is always king and the tech companies are starting to understand how king content can drive their businesses,” Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster told The Guardian. “In Apple’s case that’s selling iPhones, in Google’s case it’s advertising, and in Amazon’s that’s selling Amazon Prime memberships.”

The collaboration with Smith is the latest example of Apple using its money to boost the appeal of Apple Music. Prior to the launch of Apple Music, the company purchased Beats By Dre and repurposed the brand to better synergize with its then-new streaming service. Those investments appear to have paid off, as Apple Music currently has around 36 million subscribers and is poised to surpass Spotify.

Beyond music, the company has long expressed a desire to move into the realm of TV and movies. At one point, it had no less than 10 original TV shows in the works. Its recent efforts in that arena, Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke, have not caught on with audiences or critics, however.

It’s worth noting that Apple Music had some troubles in its early days. The company reportedly struggled to adapt to the changing market regarding subscription-based music.

Music and video aren’t the only areas that Apple is investing in. It recently purchased Texture, a digital magazine service. This has fueled rumors that Apple may be considering a purchase of Condé Nast. Analyst Munster doubts the accuracy of those rumors, however, citing the fact that consumers are more willing to pay for music and video than print content.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Apple won’t move into the print media business, but Munster believes it is unlikely to purchase a single publisher. Rather, those in the industry believe that we will soon see companies offer a single subscription for print, video, and music.

“Over the next five years, we think there’s going to be one single offering for video, music and print content,” Munster said. “These essentially vertical subscriptions are focused on one type of content – music, video (Netflix or HBO) or print. So the concept is to create all-in-one offerings for different types of media.”

This article was originally posted on Digital Trends