S.J. Clarkson to helm Star Trek 4, will be film franchise’s first female director

Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let's just hope it runs smoother than last year.

The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

YouTube user Nintendrew has already created a custom Nintendo 64 "Classic" console, and he has now taken it upon himself to give the underappreciated GameCube a similar mini treatment.

Games from Space is a new PC gaming service that allows users to loan the power of their GPU to earn free digital games.

Paramount Pictures will boldly (and some would argue belatedly) go where the Star Trek film franchise has never gone before with Star Trek 4, the still-untitled next installment of the rebooted movie franchise. The studio has reportedly hired S.J. Clarkson to direct the film, making her the first female director to helm one of Star Trek’s big-screen features.

Clarkson’s attachment to the film was reported by Variety, and remains unconfirmed by the studio at this point. However, the report does include some details about the potential plot of Star Trek 4 and how it relates to the other Star Trek franchise film in development with Quentin Tarantino and J.J. Abrams.

The film will be Clarkson’s first feature directorial project, although she has nearly two decades of experience directing television series episodes, miniseries, and TV movies. She’s best known for her recent directing work on Marvel’s The Defenders and Jessica Jones series for Netflix, as well as episodes of Dexter, Life on Mars, Bates Motel, and Orange is the New Black. Most recently, she directed the entirety of the BBC’s four-part miniseries Collateral, a political drama and police procedural starring Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan (An Education).

Paramount announced during this year’s CinemaCon event in Las Vegas that a fourth movie was in the works, with Star Trek: Beyond writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay working on the screenplay. The outlet’s anonymous sources indicate that the film will likely have a time-travel element that results in actor Chris Pine’s starship captain James T. Kirk meeting his father, George Kirk. Chris Hemsworth is reportedly set to reprise the latter role after portraying the character in 2009’s franchise reboot Star Trek.

Also expected to return for the untitled fourth installment of the new movie franchise is actor Zachary Quinto, who played Spock in the first three films.

News of the fourth film helmed by Clarkson also offers some perspective on the studio’s plans for the Star Trek movie that Tarantino and Abrams are working on. That film is reportedly still being scripted, and won’t hit theaters until well after Clarkson’s chapter of the saga.

The three films in the rebooted Star Trek franchise have collectively earned more than $1.19 billion worldwide. There’s no official word on when Star Trek 4 will be released or even when it will begin production at this point.

This article was originally posted on Digital Trends