Police: Man killed at Ballpark Village was dad, newlywed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: Man killed at Ballpark Village was dad, newlywed

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man killed in a shooting at St. Louis' Ballpark Village was a father and a newlywed celebrating his birthday.

The shooting happened Sunday night during an event at the Budweiser Brew House, part of the dining and entertainment center next to Busch Stadium. Police on Monday identified the victim as 38-year-old Corey Hall of north St. Louis County.

Shots were fired during a scuffle. Police say Hall may have been an innocent bystander. He was struck in the head. A 36-year-old man was shot in the pelvic area and is hospitalized in serious but stable condition. No arrests have been made.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hall is the father of two girls and was married just two weeks before the shooting.

The Cardinals were in Pittsburgh Sunday.

