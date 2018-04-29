Gamecocks add four-star prospect to Class of 2019

By John Del Bianco, TheBigSpur.com

South Carolina received its 10th commitment for the Class of 2019 on Sunday evening, adding four-star wide receiver Traevon Kenion (Monroe, N.C./Monroe). Kenion announced his commitment via Twitter that also had a link to a commitment video on YouTube. The video is available to watch below.

Kenion, who is fresh off a visit to Columbia, is ranked the nation's No. 302 player in the country and No. 44 wide receiver according to 247Sports Composite. He currently holds 12 offers including other schools that were warm in his recruitment like North Carolina and Virginia Tech. His commitment now raises South Carolina class to No. 12 in the nation and sixth-best in the SEC.

