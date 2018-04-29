Gamecocks add four-star prospect to Class of 2019

South Carolina received its 10th commitment for the Class of 2019 on Sunday evening, adding four-star wide receiver Traevon Kenion.More >>
The No. 13 ranked LSU softball team fell to the No. 5 ranked Florida Gators, 5-3 in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon in the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.More >>
The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.More >>
As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide managed to set a new program record for picks.More >>
Wide receiver DJ Chark now joins the list of other LSU players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
No one can forget the moment their lives change forever. For now former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst, that moment came in the form of a phone call from the Baltimore Ravens' front office on the first night of the NFL Draft.More >>
For the first time in the history of the program, three Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the first round of the NFL draft.More >>
The Atlanta Falcons went with another Alabama receiver for their offensive arsenal, picking Calvin Ridley with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.More >>
Nearly thirty years ago, then-Alabama football coach Gene Stallings was blessed to have his son John Mark visit the RISE Center in Tuscaloosa.More >>
His ultra outgoing personality and *winning smile* earned him the nickname Mayor Mangum.More >>
