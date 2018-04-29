No. 13 LSU drops series finale to No. 5 Florida, 5-3

Information provided by LSU Sports

GAINESVILLE, FL - The No. 13 ranked LSU softball team fell to the No. 5 ranked Florida Gators, 5-3 in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon in the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. With the loss, LSU falls to 37-13 on the year and 10-10 in the SEC, while Florida improves to 44-8 and 17-4 in conference play.

Click here for more

Michaela Schlattman and Shemiah Sanchez led the Tiger offense, each hitting a homerun in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Shelbi Sunseri and Maribeth Gorsuch each pitched in the game, striking out four and giving up five earned runs. Gorsuch was given the loss and now has three on the year.