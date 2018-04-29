3 Parker HS students killed in fiery crash identified

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left three dead - the driver and two passengers.

The three people killed are Parker High School students, the administration of the Birmingham Board of Education confirmed.

One of the victims is 17-year-old Michael Dewayne Davis, who was a senior.

Authorities have identified the other two victims as 18-year-old Joshua Tyrek Lang and 18-year-old Jamorial Devonte Seay.

Homewood police arrived at the scene of the crash which occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Green Springs Highway and Lakeshore Drive. The vehicle involved caught on fire following the crash. President of the A.H. Parker United Alumni Association Gwendolyn May said she was informed the students had either just left prom or a post-prom event.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

A crisis team will be at Parker High School Monday to provide support to staff and students in need.

This is yet another tragedy this spring for a Birmingham City School.

"If you ever attended Parker, you're part of the Parker family," May said.

May said she can't imagine the pain the three victims' classmates, teachers, friends, and families feel.

"It's really hard now during graduation, when all of the plans that they have made and the things that they are looking forward to leading up to the weeks before graduation, and all of that now will have a shadow over it because their friends are not going to be there."

WBRC FOX6 News reporter Catherine Patterson spoke with the mother of Davis, who said "this is harder than you can imagine." She added she's leaning on her family for support.

