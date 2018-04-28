LEADING OFF: Rays try for 9th win in row, Ohtani ailing - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LEADING OFF: Rays try for 9th win in row, Ohtani ailing

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Duffy, Denard Span, C.J. Cron and Carlos Gomez, from left, celebrate after the Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox 12-6 during a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Duffy, Denard Span, C.J. Cron and Carlos Gomez, from left, celebrate after the Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox 12-6 during a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, April 28, 2018.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, sprains his ankle while trying to avoid a collision with New York Yankees' Neil Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Th... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, sprains his ankle while trying to avoid a collision with New York Yankees' Neil Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Th...
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, second from left, walks off the field with manager Dave Roberts, left, and a trainer after catching San Francisco Giants' Nick Hundley's fly ball for an out out during the first innin... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, second from left, walks off the field with manager Dave Roberts, left, and a trainer after catching San Francisco Giants' Nick Hundley's fly ball for an out out during the first innin...

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Sunday:

NINE IN LINE

The resurgent Rays try for their ninth straight win when Matt Andriese starts at Fenway Park. Tampa Bay has its longest success streak since taking nine in a row in July 2014. Rick Porcello (4-0, 1.93 ERA) pitches for Boston.

CHECK HIM

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani was out of the starting lineup for the Angels on Saturday night against the Yankees because of a sprained left ankle. The two-way player hurt himself trying to beat out a grounder on Friday night.

WE'LL SEE

The Dodgers will monitor right fielder Yasiel Puig, a day after he hurt his hip and foot when he ran into a wall chasing a foul ball. Puig left the game in San Francisco, and said his foot was the bigger concern. ... Nationals third baseman 3B Anthony Rendon (toe contusion) is eligible to come off the disabled list.

DECISION DAY

The Brewers must decide by Sunday whether to call up lefty Wade Miley. He signed a minor league deal with the Brewers and has been slowed by a groin problem. He struck out 11 for Double-A Biloxi this weekend.

STREAKING

The Diamondbacks are the first NL team since the 1907 Cubs to win their first nine series in a season. They'll go for a sweep in Washington when Robbie Ray (2-0, 5.13 ERA) pitches against Gio Gonzalez (2-2, 3.04). ... Odubel Herrera of the Phillies has reached base in a career-best 28 straight games. ... Kansas City's Jorge Soler has walked in nine straight games, the longest string in the majors this season.

