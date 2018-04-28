Trump skips correspondents' dinner, but cartoon Trump takes his - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump skips correspondents' dinner, but cartoon Trump takes his place

President Trump opted to hold a rally in Michigan on Saturday night rather than go to the correspondents' dinner. (Source: CNN) President Trump opted to hold a rally in Michigan on Saturday night rather than go to the correspondents' dinner. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) – President Donald Trump skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, opting to hold a rally in Michigan instead.

So the White House Correspondents’ Association made due with a cartoon version.

They launched the evening’s events, an annual dinner for members of the D.C. press corps, political figures and celebrities, with a cartoon lampooning the president.

The cartoon, based on a bit from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” showed cartoon Trump speaking at the correspondents’ dinner and, among other things, singing an ironically affectionate song about New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Trump has previously criticized Haberman on Twitter.

Comedian Michelle Wolf then gave the dinner’s annual roast.

