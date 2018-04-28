Sandoval pitches perfect inning, Giants lose to Dodgers 15-6

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, right, is congratulated by Chase Utley after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 28, 2018.

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers had no problem knocking around every pitcher the San Francisco Giants threw at them, except one - Pablo Sandoval.

San Francisco's backup infielder turned into an emergency reliever in the ninth and pitched a perfect inning as the Dodgers romped 15-6 Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Sandoval was summoned from third base and, in his first major league pitching appearance, retired three straight batters on grounders. The 2012 World Series MVP threw 11 pitches, helping preserve the Giants' bullpen for the second game. He also had a hit and an RBI.

"It's not that easy, but I do everything I can to save some bullpen for the next game," Sandoval said. "We lost the game, but we had a little fun at the end of the game."

It was the only inning where the Dodgers were retired in order. They set a season high with 20 hits.

"Sometimes it's amazing how certain people can make the game look so easy," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It's a crazy game. I didn't think he was going to go out there. Pablo seemed to be the right choice."

Chase Utley hit three doubles and a single to lead Los Angeles.

Chris Taylor, who homered, and Utley each scored four times. Joc Pederson had four hits and drove in four runs, and Cody Bellinger had three hits and three RBIs as Los Angeles ended a three-game losing streak.

The Dodgers, however, lost right fielder Yasiel Puig to a sore left hip after he ran into a wall.

Puig made a running one-handed catch and ran into a padded wall in the right corner of AT&T Park while chasing down Nick Hundley's deep foul to end the first. Roberts and team trainers rushed out and ran out Puig dropped to the ground before getting to one knee.

Puig remained on one knee for several moments, then got to his feet and walked slowly into the dugout. He came out to bat in the second inning, fouled a ball of his foot, then flied out. He was removed in between innings.

Roberts said Puig's foot is more of a concern than the hip injury.

"It hurts a little bit. But hopefully, God willing, I can get better with treatment," Puig said through a translator.

Walker Buehler (1-0) allowed two runs and struck out six over five innings. The right-hander was recalled from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga before the game and added to the roster as the 26th man.

Nick Hundley and Alen Hanson homered for the Giants. Chris Stratton (2-2) returned from the paternity list and gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

It is the first doubleheader between the two teams since Sept. 27, 2003. It was necessary after a rainout at AT&T Park on April 6.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

After the game, the Giants optioned RHP Robert Gomez to Triple-A Sacramento and called up LHP DJ Snelten.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Matt Kemp did not start after leaving Friday's game with tightness in his left quad. He singled and scored as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Giants: 2B Joe Panik was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. ... OF Mac Williamson was put on the seven-day concussion list. ... Reliever Mark Melancon was transferred to the 60-day DL and RHP Derek Law was appointed as the 26th man for the doubleheader. ... OF Austin Slater was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles LHP Alex Wood (0-2, 3.72 ERA) pitches against San Francisco RHP Johnny Cueto (2-0, 0.35) in the second game.

