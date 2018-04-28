Vikings take Auburn K Daniel Carlson in 5th round of 2018 NFL Draft

Daniel Carlson is the first Auburn player to go on day three of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings drafter the Tigers kicker in the fifth round with the 167th pick. Carlson leaves Auburn as the all-time points leader and one of the most accurate kickers in SEC history.

Carlson joins a Vikings team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season.

