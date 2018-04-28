Auburn Tigers round out 2018 NFL Draft with 4 players selected

The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.

The Tigers had three second round selections Friday and a fifth round selection Saturday:

Braden Smith (2nd round, 37th overall)- Indianapolis Colts

Kerryon Johnson (2nd round, 43rd overall)- Detroit Lions

Carlton Davis (2nd round, 63rd overall)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daniel Carlson (5th round, 167th overall)- Minnesota Vikings

