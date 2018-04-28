Alabama finishes with program record 12 picks in 2018 NFL Draft - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama finishes with program record 12 picks in 2018 NFL Draft

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide managed to set a new program record for picks.

Over the three-day event, Alabama set a program record with 12 draft selections:

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick (1st round, 11th overall)- Miami Dolphins
  • Da'Ron Payne (1st round, 13th overall)- Washington Redskins
  • Rashaan Evans (1st round, 22nd overall)- Tennessee Titans
  • Calvin Ridley (1st round, 26th overall)- Atlanta Falcons
  • Ronnie Harrison (3rd round, 93rd overall)- Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Da'Shawn Hand (4th round, 114th overall)- Detroit Lions
  • Anthony Averett (4th round, 118th overall)- Baltimore Ravens
  • JK Scott (5th round, 172nd overall)- Green Bay Packers
  • Shaun Dion Hamilton (6th round, 197th overall)- Washington Redskins
  • Bradley Bozeman (6th round, 215th overall)- Baltimore Ravens
  • Bo Scarbrough (7th round, 236th overall)- Dallas Cowboys
  • Joshua Frazier (7th round, 246 overall)- Pittsburgh Steelers

The Crimson Tide rattled off seven draft selections on the third day of the draft.

