Alabama finishes with program record 12 picks in 2018 NFL Draft

As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide managed to set a new program record for picks.

Over the three-day event, Alabama set a program record with 12 draft selections:

Minkah Fitzpatrick (1st round, 11th overall)- Miami Dolphins

Da'Ron Payne (1st round, 13th overall)- Washington Redskins

Rashaan Evans (1st round, 22nd overall)- Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley (1st round, 26th overall)- Atlanta Falcons

Ronnie Harrison (3rd round, 93rd overall)- Jacksonville Jaguars

Da'Shawn Hand (4th round, 114th overall)- Detroit Lions

Anthony Averett (4th round, 118th overall)- Baltimore Ravens

JK Scott (5th round, 172nd overall)- Green Bay Packers

Shaun Dion Hamilton (6th round, 197th overall)- Washington Redskins

Bradley Bozeman (6th round, 215th overall)- Baltimore Ravens

Bo Scarbrough (7th round, 236th overall)- Dallas Cowboys

Joshua Frazier (7th round, 246 overall)- Pittsburgh Steelers

The Crimson Tide rattled off seven draft selections on the third day of the draft.

