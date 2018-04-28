Alabama finishes with program record 12 picks in 2018 NFL Draft

Wide receiver DJ Chark now joins the list of other LSU players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
No one can forget the moment their lives change forever. For now former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst, that moment came in the form of a phone call from the Baltimore Ravens' front office on the first night of the NFL Draft.More >>
For the first time in the history of the program, three Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the first round of the NFL draft.More >>
The Atlanta Falcons went with another Alabama receiver for their offensive arsenal, picking Calvin Ridley with the 26th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.More >>
Nearly thirty years ago, then-Alabama football coach Gene Stallings was blessed to have his son John Mark visit the RISE Center in Tuscaloosa.More >>
As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide managed to set a new program record for picks.More >>
After having four players selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it was mostly silent on day two for the Crimson Tide until late in the third round.More >>
Four Alabama Crimson Tide players have been taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
While big names such as Minkah, Calvin, Da’Ron and Rashaan will dominate the headlines on Thursday, I hope you keep an eye on the underdogs - you know, the athletes who may be an afterthought to some but will soon land on an NFL roster.More >>
It’s just another way that Nick Saban motivates his players: He reminds them each year around the time that the spring game is held that the players from the winning team will be eating steak the next Monday night while the losers will be eating beans.More >>
Exactly fifteen weeks after Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Devonta Smith streaking down the sideline at Mercedes Benz Stadium, the Crimson Tide players and coaches were on top of the world again.More >>
The Crimson team outlasted the White team 24-12 in Alabama's 2018 A-Day game. The Crimson team scored three touchdowns, coming on a 1-yard run by Brian Robinson, a 65-yard pass from Mac Brown to Chadarius Townsend and a 46-yard pass from Jones to Xavian Marks. All of the White team's points came from field goals by Joseph All eyes were on Jalen Hurts, who is in a tight battle for starting quarterback. With fellow QB Tua Tagovailoa out due to injury, Hurts had an opportunity to...More >>
Alabama sophomore forward Braxton Key is leaving the team and plans to transfer.More >>
Nick Saban meets with the media after practice for the Crimson Tide wraps up. Watch the Alabama football coach speak live here.More >>
Football can't be far away if cheerleaders are practicing on the University of Alabama Quad. Alabama's A-day is Saturday.More >>
