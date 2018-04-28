7 Tide players taken on Day 3 of 2018 NFL Draft

As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide squeezed in a few more draft pick from its National Championship winning team.

Bo Scarbrough was taken by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh and final round. Scarbrough was taken with the 236th pick to bring Alabama's total to six on the day.

Then at 246th, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted defensive lineman Joshua Frazier.

Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman was taken 215th overall in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Carver-Montgomery product and Alabama linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton will be a member of the Washington Redskins. Hamilton was taken with the 197th pick in the sixth round. Hamilton becomes the fourth Crimson Tide player taken on the third day of this year's draft.

Da'Shawn Hand was the first Alabama player taken Saturday when he was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 114th pick.

Moments after Hand was taken, another Crimson Tide player was off the board in Saturday's fourth round.

Anthony Averett will be joining the secondary of the Baltimore Ravens. Averett was taken in the with the 118th pick.

In the fifth round, it was Alabama punter JK Scott's turn. Scott will be headed up north to punt for the Green Bay Packers. The multi-winning super bowl franchise selected Scott with the 172nd pick.

Saturday's seven Crimson Tide selections gives them their most on any day in this year's draft.

