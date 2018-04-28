4 Tide players taken on Day 3 of 2018 NFL Draft

Carver-Montgomery product and Alabama linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton will be a member of the Washington Redskins. Hamilton was taken with the 197th pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Hamilton becomes the fourth Crimson Tide player taken on the third day of this year's draft.

Da'Shawn Hand was the first Alabama player taken Saturday when he was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 114th pick.

Moments after Hand was taken, another Crimson Tide player was off the board in Saturday's fourth round.

Anthony Averett will be joining the secondary of the Baltimore Ravens. Averett was taken in the with the 118th pick.

In the fifth round, it was Alabama punter JK Scott's turn. Scott will be headed up north to punt for the Green Bay Packers. The multi-winning super bowl franchise selected Scott with the 172nd pick.

The Crimson Tide also had four players drafted in Thursday night's first round.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.