2 Tide players taken on Day 3 of 2018 NFL Draft

Moments after Da'Shawn Hand was taken by the Detroit Lions, another Crimson Tide player was off the board in Saturday's fourth round.

Anthony Averett will be joining the secondary of the Baltimore Ravens. Averett was taken with the 118th pick.

The Lions, who took Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson with the 43rd pick, took Alabama's Hand with the 114th pick in this year's draft.

Hand will join a Lions defensive line that includes former Alabama player A'Shawn Robinson. Averett joins a Ravens secondary that includes former Tide defensive back Marlon Humphrey.

