Cubs' Bryant returns after missing 4 games following HBP

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant will return to the lineup on Saturday, six days after being hit in the head by a pitch in a game at Colorado.

Bryant will bat third in Chicago's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after missing four games. He'll wear a protective flap on his helmet.

"I feel good," Bryant said. "The last two days it was good doing full baseball stuff and everything felt great."

The pitch from Rockies' German Marquez hit the brim of Bryant's batting helmet and then struck him in the forehead. Bryant, who wasn't diagnosed with a concussion, was medically cleared to play Saturday.

Also, the Cubs activated Ben Zobrist (back tightness) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned David Bote to Triple-A Iowa.

