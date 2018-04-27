Alabama's Ronnie Harrison selected in 3rd round by Jacksonville Jaguars

After having four players selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it was mostly silent on day two for the Crimson Tide until late in the third round.

With the 91st pick in the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars took Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison.

Harrison was a third round selection.

Harrison joins Mnkah Fitzpatrick (11th), Da'Ron Payne (13th), Rashaan Evans (22nd) and Calvin Ridley (26th) as the only Tide players to be drafted so far.

