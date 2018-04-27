DJ Chark heads to Jaguars to join former teammate, Fournette

Wide receiver DJ Chark now joins the list of other LSU players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Chark was selected 61st overall and 29th in the second round Friday night. He heads to the Jacksonville Jaguars to join former teammate, Leonard Fournette, who was selected in last year's draft.

An emotional DJ Chark after being selected in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. #LSU #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/H36wNs46iY — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 28, 2018

Chark finished his career at LSU with 66 receptions, 1351 yards, a 20.5 yard average, and six touchdowns. Chark also ran the ball 25 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

The speedy receiver was named 2017 Second Team All-SEC (SEC Coaches, Media) and the 2018 Co-MVP of the Senior Bowl.

